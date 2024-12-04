West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has been told that it is 'more likely than not' that he departs the east London club after their horrible run of results - according to Kaveh Solhekol, who rates the Spaniard's chances of remaining at the club as 60-40.

The Hammers produced arguably their worst performance of the season in a 3-1 loss against Leicester City on Wednesday, with Niclas Fullkrug's stoppage time consolation having no direct consequence towards the result against the Foxes. It means that Lopetegui has lost half of the games that he has taken charge of at the London Stadium, and with West Ham sitting just six points above the Premier League relegation zone heading into Christmas, there is trouble ahead.

Solhekol: Lopetegui '60-40' To Leave West Ham

The Spaniard has had a horrific start to life in the capital

With that in mind, the Spaniard is on the verge of being sacked according to multiple reports, and that has led Sky report Solhekol to state that a meeting will take place on Friday - which will ultimately decide his future at the club. He said:

“I think a decision will be taken on his future before the end of the week - and the latest information we have is, that at the moment, it’s 60:40 that Julen Lopetegui will be leaving West Ham United. “The decision will be made before Friday by West Ham’s board. It has to be a decision that the board takes, it’s not just going to be one person’s decision. But I think there is a general acceptance that performances simply haven’t been good enough, apart from winning 2-0 away at Newcastle last week. “The defeat to Arsenal was shambolic, conceding all of those goals at home with fans streaming out of the stadium. The defeat last night as well against a Leicester City side who didn’t really have to play that well to beat West Ham, has really focused minds in the West Ham boardroom. “At the moment, I think it’s more likely that he goes, rather than stays - but this is a difficult decision for the West Ham board to make.”

Lopetegui travels to former club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night, knowing that a loss on home soil to the Molineux outfit would not only plunge them closer to the relegation zone, but see him given the boot.

