Highlights Paul George left the Los Angeles Clippers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, but Kawhi Leonard says he was prepared for the move.

Without George, the Clippers will face even more challenges competing within the loaded Western Conference.

Leonard may be required to carry the team on his back like he did earlier in his career.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in a dire situation with Paul George leaving the franchise for nothing in free agency. However, the decision wasn't a blindsiding move for Clippers' star Kawhi Leonard , who was prepared for this outcome.

Following a Team USA practice on Tuesday afternoon, Leonard spoke with the media for the first time since his former teammate chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers . He was quite candid in his reaction to the news and what it meant going forward for the Clippers, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

"We know what it was before the season. We knew what it was going to come down to. We talked the whole way through. No surprise."

Leonard has never been an outspoken player, and the way he addressed the situation was very on-brand. However, this is a significant turn of events for the Clippers organization.

George and Leonard decided in 2019 to team up together in Los Angeles, which came on the heels of Leonard's outstanding championship run with the Toronto Raptors .

Instead of returning to the Raptors to run it back, he joined forces with George to form what seemed like, at the time, a super team in the NBA.

However, the two stars could never stay healthy together in their five seasons as teammates.

They were only able to win three playoff series' over that span. The last three seasons of their partnership were disastrous, as they didn't make the postseason in the 2021-22 season and then lost in the first round in consecutive years.

Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer had high aspirations for this duo, but they could never live up to their potential. The keys to the car are now solely in the hands of Kawhi, who has shown in the past he is more than capable of carrying a team.

Leonard Is Back to Being the Main Guy

The Clippers will need shades of Leonard from 2019 next season

Unlike George, who hasn't been to an NBA Finals in his career, Leonard is known for his ability to succeed on the highest stage.

He's won two NBA championships, one with the San Antonio Spurs and one with the Raptors, while being selected as NBA Finals MVP for both.

The Clippers will need him to tap into the form of the player he once was to have a chance at remaining a championship contender.

Kawhi Leonard 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 23.7 REB 6.1 AST 3.6 STL 1.6 FG% 52.5

However, Leonard is at a different stage of his career, being 33 years old, and initially moved to the Clippers so that he wouldn't have all the responsibilities of carrying a team himself. Los Angeles brought back James Harden on a two-year deal worth $70 million, and perhaps he can reignite his career now that there is more opportunity and a need for his offensive repertoire.

The Clippers need to figure some things out and do so quickly.

The Western Conference is even stronger than it was last season, with multiple teams making big moves to get closer to their goal of winning an NBA Championship.

It was apparent before free agency that the Clippers' championship window was closing, but it may now be officially shut.