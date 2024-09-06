Key Takeaways The LA Clippers' disappointing 5-year run saw them fail their playoff expectations with Leonard and George.

The Clippers are now on their last legs without Paul George, facing tough competition in the West.

The Clippers nearing the end of their title window and should consider trading Kawhi Leonard for a rebuild.

After winning the NBA Finals for the second time in his career, Kawhi Leonard left the Toronto Raptors in free agency and signed with the Los Angeles Clippers . He and Paul George would be joining a roster that snuck into the playoffs as the eighth seed and managed to take the dominant Golden State Warriors to six games before having their season end.

The summer of 2019 saw the Clippers add George and Leonard to a playoff roster, and the only major outgoing assets were Danilo Gallinari , some draft picks, and a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander . What followed was one of the most disappointing five-year stretches in NBA history.

LA Clippers Season Recaps Season Preseason Title Odds Wins Over/Under Record Playoff Result 2019-20 +425 (1st) 53.5 49-23 Lost Second Round 2020-21 +650 (4th) 46.5 47-25 Lost Conference Finals 2021-22 +1600 (7th) 45.5 42-40 Missed Playoffs 2022-23 +700 (5th) 52.5 44-38 Lost First Round 2023-24 +2200 (9th) 46.5 51-31 Lost First Round

After expecting to establish themselves as an NBA powerhouse, the Clippers only made it past the second round once. Injuries, roster mismanagement, and Doc Rivers blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in 2020 all played a part (Leonard and George both played all seven games!), but the Clippers run with their current centerpiece, Kawhi Leonard, is coming to an end.

Last Chance in LA

After losing Paul George, the current Clippers' roster is on its last legs

A lot has been said about the failures of the Clippers in recent years, and there is likely a lot more of the story to tell. However, on paper, the Clippers are still a solid team. James Harden and Terance Mann are both productive players, Ivica Zubac is a high-level center, and Bones Hyland , Nicolas Batum , Kris Dunn , and Norman Powell will continue to provide depth.

However, with the Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks , Oklahoma City Thunder , and Minnesota Timberwolves running the West and teams like the Phoenix Suns , New Orleans Pelicans , Sacramento Kings , and bigger brother L.A. Lakers nipping at their heels, the Clippers are clearly on the way out.

The Clippers extended Leonard through the 2026-27 season and have Harden on the books until 2025-26, assuming he opts in. That, coupled with their vastly depleted chest of draft picks, prevents the Clippers from adding young talent, signing free agents, or swinging any meaningful trades.

LA Clippers - Incoming Draft Picks Year Round From 2030 1 Own 2030 1 Own 2031 2 Own

The only way the Clippers can possibly start from scratch is by trading their stars. Harden has tanked his value in recent years by jumping ship from the Houston Rockets , Brooklyn Nets , and Philadelphia 76ers , and it's clear that he is not the player he once was. Leonard, on the other hand, is coming off an All-NBA season and has remained mostly healthy over the last two seasons. Plus, he is a proven winner.

LA Clippers Must Trade Kawhi Leonard

The front office has backed itself into a corner

Losing is not new to the Clippers. Despite their often star-studded rosters since the early 2010s, they have never made an NBA Finals and boast a record of 1843-2517. Admirably, they went all-in on George and Leonard, which seemed like the smart thing to do at the time, but they were never able to find success.

With George playing alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid in the East and Kawhi being the only legitimate All-Star on the roster, the Clippers have to re-tool. By trading away their veterans for future-driven assets, the Clippers can hit the reset button. Perhaps no one else would bring more value than Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard - Stats Category Last Two Seasons (Average) Career Averages GP 60 58 PPG 23.8 20.0 RPG 6.3 6.4 APG 3.7 3.0 SPG 1.5 1.7 FG% 51.9% 49.9% 3PT% 41.6% 39.1% Career Accolades 6x All-Star, 2x FMVP, 2x DPOTY, 7x All-Defensive, 6x All-NBA

Leonard has three seasons left on his contract, remains one of the best defenders of all time, and is still an elite player. With his health looking good since coming off an ACL tear, his value is still incredibly high and the Clippers could fetch a future-driven package for him. Teams like the Warriors, Pacers, Thunder, and even the Spurs could make a trade for him, immediately making them legitimate title contenders.

The Clippers could try and remain a middling team with Harden, Leonard, and their other role players, but it's clear that their title window has closed. They gave up an organic future for George and Leonard, which seemed like a smart move, and it didn't work out. Before the trade deadline, the Clippers should trade their superstar.