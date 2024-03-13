This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Kawhi Leonard was seen leaving the Crypto.com Arena in street clothes during the first quarter of the Los Angeles Clippers matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The immediate concern rapidly escalated after both the scene of him leaving the arena and also a clip of when many believe he suffered an apparent injury began to circulate.

Leonard went to the locker room after landing awkwardly following a floater attempt in the first quarter. Although the landing took place at the 5:39 mark of the first, Leonard would play the rest of the quarter before making his way to the locker room.

Kawhi Leonard Dealing With Back Spasms

The Clippers forward was said to be dealing with them prior to the game

It would be announced that Leonard was suffering from thoracic spasms (back spasms) and would not return. Contrary to the clip above, the Clippers say Leonard was dealing with thoracic spasms before the game and tried to play through the discomfort but eventually couldn't. The timeline and severity of the injury is currently unknown.

The 6-foot-7 forward was named an All-Star for the first time since the 2020-21 season and spearheaded the title aspirations of the most talented team the Clippers have possessed to date.

Leonard is currently having his most durable season as a member of the Clippers, suiting up for 57 games, which is already tied for the most in a single season since he joined the team in 2019. The former Defensive Player of the Year hasn't played 60 or more games since his sole season with the Toronto Raptors.