The Los Angeles Clippers and their star-studded roster appear to have cemented themselves as legitimate contenders for the NBA title this season.

But out of the plethora of All-Star talent available to the Clippers, it is Kawhi Leonard who league insider Mark Medina argues is the main key to their success and how far they can reach during the 2023-24 post-season.

In the race for the title

37-19 record, 4th in Western Conference

Since overcoming the six-game losing streak immediately after acquiring James Harden via a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers back at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, the Clippers have looked every part of being a challenger for the NBA title this season, at least, offensively.

Boasting a top-four offense, and the second-best in the Western Conference, with a 119.1 offensive efficiency, the Clippers have shown the firepower they have to offer on that side of the ball, but defensively, they are considered to be ‘stingy’ with their 113.6 defensive rating ranking only 13th in the league.

L.A. Clippers - 2023-24 Defense Dashboard Defensive Category DFGM DFG% DIFF% Overall 41.6 46.7 -0.7 3-pointers 12.6 35.8 -1.0 2-pointers 29.1 53.9 -0.7

As such, it has been argued that the Clippers’ overall defense has lacked effort and intensity, whereby over the last 15 games, despite a 10-5 winning record in that time, they have allowed 116.2 points per 100 possessions, ranking 17th in the league, not exactly exhibiting a championship-winning defense.

Nonetheless, it has been argued that the Clippers’ path to a championship is one of the best it’s ever been, largely due to the star power of Leonard, Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook all coming together on one roster, as well as their strength in depth, where the bench, which is led by Westbrook, currently ranks fifth in offensive efficiency with a rating of 60.6.

Leonard is the ‘most important player’ on the Clippers

Medina argues that if the Clippers are going to win their first NBA championship in franchise history, then Leonard will be the most important player on the team to help them get there, much like he has been since his arrival in Los Angeles.

The journalist argues that his work ethic and ‘all about winning’ mentality is what sets the tone for the rest of the team, and that his health this season has been paramount to their success so far during the 2023-24 campaign.

"Kawhi Leonard is the most important player on the Clippers. He's the team's best player. He knows how to play on and off the ball, he sets the tone, with his work ethic, and he's healthy. As we've seen during the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, there are shortcomings where he hasn't been able to stay healthy on a consistent basis. But with that being said, what's also most important is those four All-Stars all have to be on the same page with just the willingness to sacrifice, willingness to share the ball, and willingness to complement each other. But, I think the biggest reason is Kawhi Leonard sets the tone with his work ethic, his no-nonsense approach and the fact that he shows that he's just all about winning and nothing else."

Career-high scoring efficiency

52.8 FG% is the best scoring output of his 12 seasons in the league

Aside from having arguably his healthiest season as a member of the Clippers since his arrival to the team in 2019, where he is now just six games shy of eclipsing his season-best for games played (57) in Los Angeles, Leonard has been a standout on offense.

Leading the team with 23.9 points to go with 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals, the two-time Finals MVP is scoring at a shooting clip of 58.2 percent, a career-high, and the most efficient mark among his teammates to average more than eight shot attempts per night.

Kawhi Leonard - 2023-24 Shooting Efficiency Category FGM FG% Restricted Area 2.6 76.2 In the Paint (Non-RA) 2.7 55.1 Mid-Range 1.5 40.3 Corner 3 0.5 48.0 Above the break 3 1.8 43.3

Breaking down his shot-type though, and most of his points come on pull-up shots, whereby he is averaging 8.1 points per contest, shooting 45.4 percent.

However, his scoring is so multifaceted that he can drain shots from just about anywhere on the court, and in a variety of ways, where he also averages 7.6 points when driving to the rim, of which he makes 58.8 percent of his attempts.

From catch-and-shoot positions, the 32-year-old notches 4.6 points on 45.6 percent efficiency, while also converting on 71.1 percent of his paint touch field goal attempts, scoring 2.8 points per game.

Overall, Leonard’s ability to score from virtually everywhere, and at a superior shooting efficiency, is a great testament to the work he puts in during practice, and is just one way of highlighting that his focus is solely on winning, a mentality that is now appearing to be embodied by his teammates.

As a result, it would come as no surprise if the Clippers were to go on a deep playoff run, at the very least, and perhaps even go all the way to their first title in franchise history.

