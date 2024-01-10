Highlights Kawhi Leonard signs contract extension with Clippers, ensuring his future in Los Angeles.

Adrian Wojnarowski confirms agreement between Leonard and Clippers for extended contract.

Stay tuned for more details on Kawhi Leonard's contract extension with the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers for the foreseeable future.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the team revealed that they had reached an agreement with the 32-year-old that would keep him in Los Angeles past his current contract.

Wojnarowski also revealed that the Clippers remain in talks with Paul George to keep him in Los Angeles as well.

"The Clippers extension talks with Paul George are ongoing and organization continues to want to get both stars lined up on longer-term contracts, sources tell ESPN."

More to come.