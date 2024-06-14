Highlights The Toronto Raptors took a big risk by trading DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard, but it resulted in their first championship.

Despite Leonard leaving, the trade was a win for the Raptors and a success for both teams in hindsight.

The San Antonio Spurs managed to recoup value with DeRozan and draft picks, setting themselves up well for the future.

NBA fans are no strangers to all-in maneuvers. It feels as though almost every year there will be a franchise that risks it all to put themselves in position to try and win a championship. Most of the time, it does not pay off. In 2018, it did for the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors had run into a wall, or more precisely, a freight train by the name of LeBron James. The DeMar DeRozan-Kyle Lowry era of Raptors basketball had been defined by their shortcomings in the playoffs at the hands of the best player in the world. James had a stranglehold on the Eastern Conference for eight straight years. The Raptors were among the victims of The King's reign.

There was some good news in 2018 for all the teams LeBron had victimized for close to a decade, he was leaving the conference to go out west, signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. An opportunity had finally presented itself to have someone new take the Eastern Conference crown.

The Raptors could have tried their hand at running it back with DeRozan and Lowry, but Masai Ujiri and company saw an opportunity too good to pass up. Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs had soured on their relationship. Leonard was looking for a way out of San Antonio. His preferred destination would have been Los Angeles, but Ujiri took his chances.

Leonard to the Raptors: Trade Details Raptors receive Spurs receive Kawhi Leonard DeMar DeRozan Danny Green Jakob Poeltl 2019 First-Round Pick (Keldon Johnson

The Raptors swung for the fences and it could have been a gamble that blew up in their faces considering Leonard only had one year left on his deal. Instead, this became one of the best trade stories in NBA history.

The Raptors Break Through

Toronto's massive gamble paid off, resulting in the team's first championship in franchise history

This could have blown up in the Rapors' faces in so many different ways. The partnership of DeRozan and Lowry was beloved in the city of Toronto. Lowry, in particular, was not a warm recipient to the deal at first, having cut off communications with the organization.

DeRozan was the first real star player who showed loyalty to the Raptors and a desire to be there for as long as he was playing. At the end of the day though, this ended up being a tough lesson for him that the league will always be a business, first and foremost.

Ujiri saw an opportunity to fill the power vacuum left by James leaving and finally put the Raptors over the top. That is exactly what happened. Despite some rumors suggesting that Leonard could sit out the year and wait out his contract, he reported to the Raptors. He was everything that the doctor ordered in Toronto.

Leonard's Stats with the Raptors Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 26.6 30.5 RPG 7.3 9.1 SPG 1.8 1.7 FG% 49.6 49.0 3P% 37.1 37.9 MPG 34.0 39.1

Given the murky situation revolving around injuries between Leonard and the Spurs, the Raptors' regular season involved a lot of load management for Leonard. He only played 60 games, leaving him healthy for the playoff run to come.

During the season, Ujiri took another opportunity to improve the roster when he traded for Memphis Grizzlies legend Marc Gasol. He was the final piece in the championship puzzle.

The Raptors entered the postseason with one of the most well-constructed units one will come across. The team was a defensive juggernaut with a starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, and Marc Gasol.

They had a bunch of reliable options off the bench too with Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka, and Norman Powell. OG Anunoby was missing for the playoff run here due to injuries, which would have only made the Raptors' team stronger.

Leonard ended up being exactly what the team needed to elevate them to a true contender. He gave them a player who could be readily relied upon as a steadying force when games got challenging in the playoffs. He even provided the true superstar factor needed to close out tight games in crucial moments.

The Raptors got a little lucky towards the end, with the Golden State Warriors not being at full strength against them in the NBA Finals. The Raptors did exactly what great teams do in that scenario, they took full advantage. They beat the Warriors in six. Leonard won Finals MVP and the team sat on the NBA mountaintop.

Kawhi would end up sticking to his guns and leaving to Los Angeles in the offseason, joining the Clippers. However, for the immediate success that this trade resulted in, it was absolutely a win for the Raptors.

The Spurs Make The Most Out Of The Trade

San Antonio did well to recoup value

Trading a superstar is never easy, sometimes there won't be a good path to receive the kind of value that is fair for that caliber of a player. However, the Spurs did well here.

DeRozan's Stats with the Spurs PPG 21.6 RPG 5.3 APG 6.2 FG% 50.1

DeRozan kept the team competitive for a few seasons, rounding out his passing and growing into a better player in San Antonio. Jakob Poeltl proved to be a good player for the Spurs as well. They actually ended up trading him back to the Raptors and now have an extra lottery pick to show for it in this year's NBA Draft.

They also used the first-round pick that was involved in the deal to select Keldon Johnson. He has been a productive player for the Spurs in his five-year run with the team.

All in all, the Spurs certainly don't feel like losers for what they got back. Their hands were tied and Leonard needed to be traded. They made the most out the situation.

Hindsight Looks Favorably On Both Teams

This was a win-win trade

It's hard not to like how both teams ended up doing regarding the now-famous blockbuster trade. If there has to be one winner, it would be the Raptors. The deal immediately resulted in a title. Even though they did not retain Leonard in the long term, they still walk out of the deal smelling like championship champagne.

The Spurs 2024 Draft Capital Pick Original Owner 4 Spurs 8 Raptors 35 Spurs 48 Lakers

However, the Spurs handled themselves well in the deal. In particular, the move to send Poeltl back to the Raptors for a first-rounder that turned into a lottery pick for San Antonio has positioned them incredibly well moving forward. They now hold a very valuable asset to build around their soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama.

This is a deal where both teams should be comfortably looked to as winners.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.