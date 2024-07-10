Highlights Kawhi Leonard withdraws from Team USA for Paris Olympics.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is the leading candidate to step in for Leonard.

All you need to know about the 2024 Olympics Men's Basketball Tournament in Paris.

Team USA will be without one of its two-way superstars in Paris when the 2024 Olympic Games tip off later this month.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has reportedly withdrawn from the team ahead of the tournament, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White will replace Leonard on the squad, according to Andscape's Marc J. Spears.

USA Basketball released a statement announcing the news on Wednesday, saying Leonard "felt ready to compete," but "respects" the decision to have him stay home and prepare for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Team USA is set to take on Team Canada in an exhibition game in Las Vegas on Wednesday after a week of practices and scrimmages in Nevada.

The Americans will then travel to Abu Dhabi for a pair of warmup games against Australia and Serbia, before flying to London to wrap up their pre-Olympic schedule with games against South Sudan and Germany.

Kawhi Can't Stay Healthy

Leonard has never played a full 82-game NBA season

Leonard's struggles with injury continue, now preventing him from representing the United States on the international stage for the first time in his career.

The 33-year-old appeared in 68 regular season games in 2023-24 — his most appearances since 2016-17 (72) — averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The two-time NBA Champion only played in two games in the 2024 Playoffs, however, after suffering a left knee injury. The Clippers were eliminated in six games by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round.

What a Year for White

Going to Olympics after winning NBA title

Few players in the NBA have had as memorable of a season as Derrick White.

After helping lead the Celtics to their 18th championship in franchise history last month, the 30-year-old will be donning the USA jersey for the second time in his career, after representing the United States at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Derrick White - 2023-24 Regular Season vs Playoffs Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs MIN 32.6 35.6 PTS 15.2 16.7 REB 4.2 4.3 AST 5.2 4.1 FG% 46.1 45.2 3PT% 39.6 40.4

White will be joining Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday on the American squad, making the Celtics the most represented NBA team on the USA Olympic roster.