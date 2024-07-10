Highlights Kawhi Leonard withdraws from Team USA for Paris Olympics.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is the leading candidate to step in for Leonard.

All you need to know about the 2024 Olympics Men's Basketball Tournament in Paris.

Team USA will be without one of its two-way superstars in Paris when the 2024 Olympic Games tip off later this month.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has reportedly withdrawn from the team ahead of the tournament, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is the frontrunner to replace Leonard on the squad, Charania reports.