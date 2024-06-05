Highlights Rumors of an injury to Conor McGregor escalate, and so fans are turning to the possibility of a late notice fight saving the UFC 303 event June 29.

Kayla Harrison said she'd be done to fight Amanda Nunes on three weeks' notice in what would be a fitting debut women's BMF title bout.

A male BMF fight could also be added as Max Holloway could just replace McGregor, and fight Michael Chandler himself in Las Vegas.

What was supposed to be a return home press conference for MMA’s biggest icon, has quickly turned into disarray for the UFC and Conor McGregor. The former two-division champion is scheduled to face Michael Chandler on June 29, but McGregor canceled media obligations, and the press event failed to transpire, too.

Although McGregor was the first to announce June 29 as his return from a three-year absence, and as injury rumors surface, it would be no surprise to hear the UFC officially postpone his return for a later date. Whether the UFC replaces McGregor and keeps Chandler in the main event, or brings in an entirely new headline fight remains to be seen. Regardless, we profile two bad bouts that could help soften the blow of losing the sport's marquee name.

Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes — Women's BMF

Harrison and Nunes, two elite fighters, would make a great debut women's BMF title fight

For years, Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes have sharpened each other’s iron at powerhouse MMA gym, American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida. While Nunes was paving her way to greatness in two UFC divisions, winning multiple titles with sensational knockouts, Harrison was making her mark in the PFL the following years as a two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka.

Nunes retired from the UFC last year as she has lapped the competition, and is now enjoying the fruits of her career. With the bantamweight division starting to pick up steam again, “The Lioness” has teased a return. The biggest fight the UFC could make for Nunes would be to have Harrison, who absolutely dominated Holm at UFC 300, face her former teammate in a co-main event fight at UFC 303 should McGregor withdraw from his scheduled bout.

Harrison is all about this fight, saying on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that she'd be down to do battle with Nunes if the opportunity arose this month.

Max Holloway vs Michael Chandler — BMF

Holloway defending his BMF belt against Chandler would be a banger

Going into UFC 300, Max Holloway was a well-respected former champion, but after his incredible knockout of Justin Gaethje to win the BMF title, his stardom has hit yet another level. If McGregor did pull out of his original fight against Chandler, a contest between Holloway and Chandler at 170-pounds would be an epic showdown. Neither Chandler nor Holloway have been in a boring fight, and are prime candidates for a short-notice bout. They both epitomize BMF-esque movements.

Holloway has shown he can hang at 155-pounds (Chandler’s career-long weight class) if given the proper time to prepare, but he has also expressed that being a BMF’er is fighting at any time, anywhere at any weight class. Chandler would no doubt take the fight against Holloway as he’s a gamer and has been restless in wait for his Irish rival. It’d be nice to hear the UFC guarantee that the winner would face McGregor. A massive rematch versus Holloway or a more-hyped match up against Chandler would be great business for the promotion and for McGregor.