Highlights Kayla Harrison successfully made weight for her bantamweight debut at 136 pounds.

Harrison looked strong and energetic on the scale, showing she's ready for the fight.

Both Harrison and her opponent have confidence in the weight cut and are focused on a strong performance.

Former two-time Olympic medalist and former two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison has officially stepped on the scales for the first time as a UFC fighter. The former 155-pound and 145-pound fighter was making weight for her 135-pound fight versus Holly Holm at UFC 300.

Kayla Harrison Makes Weight for Bantamweight Debut

Harrison stepped on the scales at 136 pounds

Harrison looked incredible on the scales. She looked skinny, as to be expected but she was in good spirits and didn't appear weak or low energy which is often the case with major weight cuts. She wore her hair in blonde pigtail braids and flexed on the scale.

Many had wondered if Harrison could make the drastic weight cut and it was a topic of conversation through much of her lead-up to the fight. When the fight was announced, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Harrison had already made a test cut to 135 pounds.

“She’s already made 135 a couple of times,” White said on Instagram Live shortly after announcing the match-up.

Kayla Harrison was Confident she Would Make the Weight for UFC 300

Harrison said she was excited for a new challenge in her career

Harrison had spoken early in the process about being excited about a new challenge in her career. “I mean 135 will challenge me in ways like I’m going to have to lose a piece of me to be able to fight at 135 pounds,” Harrison told MMA Fighting in November 2023. “I think just structurally, I carry a lot of muscle. I’m already kind of lean, so I’m going to have to lose muscle. I’m going to have to change my entire lifestyle. I mean I have already done that to fight at 145.

Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also appeared confident his client would be on point for UFC 300, telling Kevin Iole, “She’s got a great team around her, Mike Brown, (Eric) Pena, a lot of other people. Everybody, don’t worry about her weight. Everybody using her weight as excuse to not fight her or not going to fight if she miss weight or whatever. At the end of the day, she’s a two-time Olympic champion, two-time PFL champion, never missed weight, made 145 during COVID in her room, you know what I’m saying?”

When Harrison appeared for her UFC 300 media day interview she spoke confidently about the cut and gave a shout-out to Dara, her nutritionist, for the help in getting her body ready for the cut.

"I've been disciplined, I've been dedicated and it's going to show [on the scales]," she said.

Her opponent also didn't seem overly worried about Harrison making weight. “I don’t think she would have taken the fight if she didn’t have confidence she could make the weight. So we’ll be fine," she said at the UFC 300 media day. She also appeared unconcerned when asked if she was concerned about how a drastic weight cut could affect Harrison. “I don’t think it will matter fight night,” Holm said. “Because I want to be prepared for the fastest, strongest, most conditioned Kayla Harrison there is. I don’t want to put it in my head ‘oh she may not be strong enough or she might be depleted and that I think I have this edge in that way.’ No, I need to beat her at her strongest, at her most conditioned and at her fastest.” Harrison takes on Holm, the previous bantamweight champion, on the preliminary portion of the card which takes place on the 13th of April in Las Vegas.