Highlights Kayla Harrison acknowledges Ronda Rousey's impact but aims to forge her own path in MMA.

Harrison aims to be a UFC champion and not just a star, using her platform for positive change.

Harrison, compared to Rousey by her manager, is ready to make her mark in the Bantamweight division.

Former two-time Olympic Gold medalist and MMA champion Kayla Harrison has been living in the shadows of former UFC champion Ronda Rousey for much of her MMA career. The highly decorated Judoka achieved what Rousey couldn't in the Olympics and how has set her eyes on a UFC championship too. But will Harrison ever be able to come out of the shadows of the woman who came before her?

“Look, Ronda is a pioneer in this sport,” Harrison said during UFC 300 media day. “She’s the whole reason I’m sitting here today. I’m not going to take knocks at her or be insulted by it.

She continued, "I think the hardest part is that I’m my own person. I’m my own person. We’re just different, but I have a lot of respect for her, and I’m grateful for everything she was able to accomplish in this sport and to help grow it for women and shatter ceilings. Now, my job is to stand on top of her shoulders and continue to do that."

Rousey is arguably the most well-known female fighter of all time. The UFC has WMMA fights because Rousey existed. But she isn't the greatest female fighter the UFC has ever seen. That honor belongs to Amanda Nunes and maybe someday, Harrison too.

“I’m not comparing myself to anyone or anything,” Harrison said. “I’m my own person. I have my own path. I just try to keep walking it every day, one foot in front of the other. Of course, everyone wants to be a star. The goal is not to be a star. The goal is to be UFC champion and be so f****** good, you can’t ignore me, and then to use this platform to change the world how I want to."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Kayla Harrison has never been finished in an MMA fight. Her only loss was via decision to PFL's Larissa Pacheco.

Harrison's manager Ali Abdelaziz also compared his client to Rousey although his comparison raised some eyebrows.

“She will make weight and listen, at the end of the day, just tune in,” Abdelaziz said. “She will be one of the biggest stars, she does what she have to do against Holly Holm. She’s very tough, very seasonal, she’ll go there and smash her. She’ll get a title shot, become a UFC champion. We have a Ronda Rousey on steroids, that’s what we have.”

Kayla Harrison Says Bantamweight Division Needs a New Queen "The Queen has Arrived"

Harrison once ruled the ranks in the PFL and will now start over again in the UFC, taking on Holly Holm in her UFC debut. And she's been keeping an eye on what that division has to offer.

“I watch the division,” Harrison said. “I’ve been taking notice. I’ve been keeping my eye on the pulse. They need a new queen. Court is now in session. The queen has arrived. Saturday night’s going to be my coming-out party. Everyone’s going to be put on notice.”

Related Cris Cyborg Brutally Responds to Ronda Rousey's GOAT Claim Longtime rival Cris Cyborg held nothing back after Ronda Rousey declared herself the MMA GOAT.

Harrison fights Holm, the former bantamweight champion and the first person to defeat Rousey, on the preliminary card of UFC 300. Rousey's aura didn't last long as she was defeated by Holm and Nunes back-to-back embarrassingly. She retired and joined WWE and retired from there as well.