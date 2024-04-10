Highlights Ali Abdelaziz's comments on Kayla Harrison were exaggerated to build up her talent, not a literal accusation of steroid use.

Famed MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is doing his client no favors by using the word "steroids" when describing Kayla Harrison. The comparison came when Abdelaziz was talking with Kevin Iole ahead of Harrison's UFC 300 debut.

The pair were discussing the weight cut Harrison will be making for her UFC debut. Harrison previously competed at 145 and 155 pounds but will fight at 135 pounds for the UFC. Many have wondered if she'll make it down that far.

“She will make weight and listen, at the end of the day, just tune in,” Abdelaziz said. “She will be one of the biggest stars, she does what she have to do against Holly Holm. She’s very tough, very seasonal, she’ll go there and smash her. She’ll get a title shot, become a UFC champion. We have a Ronda Rousey on steroids, that’s what we have.”

Harrison has been compared to the former bantamweight champion for much of her career due to her background in Judo. But that's where the similarities end. Rousey was known for her armbars and Harrison is known for her punching power, though she does have several submissions on her record.

Ali Abdelaziz is not Concerned About Kayla Harrison Making Weight

Clearly, Abdelaziz was using hyperbole to build up his client's talent and we should not take his comments as literal steroids. While with the PFL and in the Olympics, she was under the USADA program, which the UFC used up until 2024. She was never flagged for anything suspicious that we were ever aware of. Harrison will be working extra hard to bring her body down for a 135-pound weight cut, but Abdelaziz doesn't think it will be an issue for her.

“That’s the best thing overall for her life as an individual. Losing all this extra weight, feeling good about yourself, looking great. She look like amazing and healthier. Right? She’s close to weight, she’s not far from it."

“She have a lot of muscles,” he added. “And people who lose weight? Water inside the muscle. People who are muscular, it’s a lot easier to lose weight than people who have fat. She’s got a great team around her, Mike Brown, a lot of other people. Everybody, don’t worry about her weight. Everybody using her weight as excuse to not fight her or not going to fight if she miss weight or whatever.”

These steroid accusations are nothing new for Harrison who has been asked about them for years. In an interview with Ariel Helwani she addressed them again. “I’ve been getting drug tested by USADA since I was 13 years old… I developed these muscles over years of training.”​​​

Harrison is set to face former bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 300 on Saturday the 13th of April. Their fight will take place on the preliminary portion of the card.