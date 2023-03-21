Once a college volleyball star, Kayla Simmons now boasts more than 900,000 Instagram followers and is among the plethora of former athletes to have become renowned social media influencers.

Indeed, despite being told to delete her Instagram at high school, Simmons defied these orders and has reaped the rewards as a result.

Here's all you need to know about the Instagram and TikTok star:

Who is Kayla Simmons?

Simmons was born on September 28th, 1995, and is currently 27 years old.

Hailing from Gainesville, Florida, she attended Marshall University and competed for the volleyball side in the NCAA Division I.

During this time, Simmons posted regularly on social media and started to develop a large following.

And while the ex-volleyball star was told to delete her socials, she stressed that this only persuaded her to fully embrace who she is as a person.

"College athletics was a great experience for me, but it also taught me some valuable lessons," she wrote on Instagram.

"I was told by my school administrators that the pictures I post are inappropriate because of my body, I was even asked to delete my Instagram at one point.

"I was torn because I felt I couldn’t embrace my body and play the sport I love. I’ve since learned that you can’t let other people affect how you feel about yourself. I am who I am, & it’s okay to be confident!"

How Simmons gained Instagram fame

Simmons posts a variety of material on her Instagram, including volleyball-related pictures and outdoor snaps.

The 27-year-old also shares gym-related content and images of herself at big sporting events.

As of March 2023, Simmons has 916,000 followers and is closing in on reaching one million.

Other women's sport influencers

Simmons is not the only female athlete making a name for herself on social media.

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has a huge online presence and has gained more followers than Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

Similarly, Rachel Stuhlmann has become a well-known name in the tennis scene and has interviewed many of the sport's top stars.

In recent times, several athletes have also developed huge followings on TikTok.

Gymnast Olivia Dunne is reportedly worth more than £2 million and was recently named the most influential college athlete in On3 Sports’ NIL 100 valuations list.

Similarly, the Cavinder twins, who play basketball for the Miami Hurricanes, share a TikTok account with more than four million followers.