Highlights The Giants hope to boost the pass-rush with Burns & Thibodeaux leading the way.

Thibodeaux aims to follow Giants legends, hoping for historical pass-rushing success.

Thibodeaux is set to shine in the 2023 season with a chance to etch his name into franchise history.

The New York Giants formed one of the top pass-rushing duos in the NFL this offseason, pairing former Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns with New York's fifth-overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Giants' defense should look much improved with Burns and Thibodeaux anchoring the defensive front, after a lackluster showing from New York's defensive unit last season. With the addition of some much-needed help in the pass rush, the Giants will look to improve on their 34 sacks in 2023, finishing 29th in the NFL.

New York Giants' 2023 Defensive Rankings Category Stat NFL Rank Points Per Game 22.8 26th Yards Per Game 361.7 27th INT 18 7th Sacks 34.0 29th

With some help on the defensive line, Thibodeaux will look to take the next step in his development after a breakout campaign in 2023. Last season, Thibodeaux recorded 11.5 sacks after a relatively underwhelming rookie season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5 overall) was the Giants' highest-drafted defensive end since Jason Pierre-Paul in the 2010 NFL Draft (No. 15 overall)

Thibodeaux will look to become the next of a long line of all-time great Giants pass rushers, showing his appreciation to the greats before him during New York's "A Night with Legends" to celebrate the team's 100th season.

Thibodeaux Acknowledges Past Greatness on Giants' Defenses

Rising star looking to become next great Giants pass-rusher

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

During Thursday night's "A Night with Legends" event, Thibodeaux showed his respect to the great Giants pass rushers who came before him, stating,

I mean, [Lawrence Taylor] back there, man. Just him, Michael Strahan, Carl Banks, Osi Umenyiora. When you have a guy like L.T., right, we just kind of exchanged in the back and he's like 'Man, how many sacks did you have last year?' And I'm like 'Oh I had 11.5. Pretty good.' He's like, 'What'd you play? Three games?

Thibodeaux understands the greatness that has preceded him with the Giants. He went on to state:

When you've got those shoes to fill, you have no choice but to be great. I've got the greatest guys to look up to, and now I just continue to set goals and accomplish them.

The Giants are set to kick off the 2023 season looking much improved from last season's roster that mustered just a 6-11 record, with their third-year star pass-rusher looking to etch his name in Giants history.

Thibodeaux will have an opportunity to have his best season yet, with offensive line units now forced to keep eyes on both edges with Burns stepping into New York's defense.

The pairing has the chance to be one of the greatest in the franchise's history and Thibodeaux's individual success could be paramount for the defense's success as a whole.

The former Oregon Duck surely has his eyes set on the record books after paying homage to the Giants greats he looks up to, with Strahan's single-season sack record still standing at 22.5.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise