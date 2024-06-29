Highlights On NFL Network's The Insiders, Kayvon Thibodeaux revealed Lawrence Taylor told him "there's no secret sauce" to NFL success.

After Saquon Barkley's departure, the New York Giants need a new face of their franchise to emerge.

Thibodeaux and his pass-rushing partners could become the faces of the team and the best defensive line in the league.

The New York Giants have a tremendous lineage of pass rushers. When the franchise selected Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, they did so expecting him to take the torch and become their next great sack savant. Thibodeaux knows what it will take to live up to the standards of those before him, and recently approached Lawrence Taylor for advice on how to reach those same lofty heights.

During an appearance on NFL Network's The Insiders, Thibodeaux recounted part of that conversation with host Tom Pelissero. Unfortunately, Thibodeaux didn't learn anything he didn't already know from GIVEMESPORT's greatest linebacker in NFL history, but that actually reassured him he's going about his business the right way.

You go into these conversations and you're always looking for something... he looked at me crazy when I said, 'L.T., what's the secret sauce?' He was like, 'Now you know damn well there ain't no secret sauce.' It's just funny thinking that when you make it to this level, you make it on the same things that you're taught as a kid: hard work, integrity and dedication... All that's different is you've got to be a little more dedicated and work a little harder, but other than that, we have the tools as athletes.

After starting his career off a bit slow, Thibodeaux rose to the occasion on a beaten down roster a season ago, notching a team-best 11.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. His numbers in 2024 could rival the best years of Taylor and Strahan now that he has an equally impressive partner on the opposite side.

The Giants May Have The NFL's Best Defensive Line

Thibodeaux, Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence are a tremendous trio

It's no secret the Giants lost their face of the franchise this offseason when Saquon Barkley shunned their advances and took his talents to the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Long-term, it doesn't seem likely for Daniel Jones to carry that mantle. But Thibodeaux, and his partners in crime, easily could.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: On the unofficial sack leaderboard, only three of the top-10 players suited up for just one team in their career. Two of them -- Taylor and Strahan -- were Giants. The other is Jack Youngblood of the Los Angeles Rams.

Shortly after Barkley's departure -- we're talking hours, not days -- the Giants acquired defensive end Brian Burns in a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers and handed him a huge five-year deal. The move gave New York an edge-rushing tandem that should rank among the league's best for the foreseeable future (barring injury). With the perennially underappreciated Dexter Lawrence manning the middle, opposing offensive lines are going to have a massive problem keeping their quarterbacks from hitting the turf.

The New Big Blue Wrecking Crew? Player Sacks QB Hits Tackles For Loss Kayvon Thibodeaux 11.5 16 12 Dexter Lawrence 4.5 21 7 Brian Burns 8.0 18 16 Totals 24.0 55 35

Uncertainty is reigning over the Giants as they get set to begin their 100th season. If they don't surprise people and make the playoffs, heads will roll. Thibodeaux's continued ascension with Lawrence and Burns may be the key to New York overcoming the odds -- and their tough early schedule -- and preventing that from happening.

