Highlights Injuries hindered the Giants' 2023 season, but Kayvon Thibodeaux emerged as a budding star.

Thibodeaux led the Giants with 11.5 sacks and finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

The Giants' pass rush improved with the acquisition of Brian Burns.

Thanks in large part to injuries, the New York Giants did not have the kind of season they expected in 2023. However, there were bright spots in the year, especially regarding Kayvon Thibodeaux. The emerging edge rusher was recently asked by the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero if the team wanted to send a message to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Thibodeaux responded:

Resiliency. Physicality. Speed. We're gonna play with all the things we played with back in the day. This is the 100th year anniversary of the Giants, so hopefully we can let those superpowers from our ancestors come and take over.

The Giants would have one of the better groups of pass-rushing ancestors in NFL history. Lawrence Taylor is considered by some to be the greatest edge rusher of all time, and Michael Strahan is tied with T.J. Watt for the all-time single-season sack record with 22.5.

Thibodeaux Terrorized QBs in 2023

Giants' pass-rush added another star this offseason

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A star at the University of Oregon, Thibodeaux was drafted by the New York Giants with the fifth overall selection in the 2022 draft. He was an effective player in his first season with the Giants. The edge rusher finished fourth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after recording four sacks in 14 starts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While Thibodeaux got after the passer in 2023, he didn't have much help. The Giant's 34 combined sacks was the fourth-lowest figure in the league.

Thibodeaux was a breakout player for the Giants in 2023, leading the team in sacks with 11.5. He showed additional explosive ability by recording 16 tackles for loss. Thibodeaux also did a good job of getting his hands on the ball, recording four passes defended and forcing three fumbles.

Kayvon Thibodeaux 2023 Statistics Category Total NFL Rank Sacks 11.5 T-12th Tackles for Loss 12 T-28th QB Hits 16 T-53rd

The Giants pass rush, which also features Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, got even stronger this offseason. In April, the Giants made a deal with the Carolina Panthers to acquire edge rusher Brian Burns. Burns has recorded 46 sacks in his five seasons in Carolina.

Thibodeaux is right: The Giants' success this season will depend on their ability to rush the passer and keep scores low. Lawrence, Burns and Thibodeaux should all benefit from playing alongside one another and have a good shot at taking a step forward.

Source: Tom Pelissero

