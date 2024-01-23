Highlights Kazuchika Okada is reportedly heading to WWE, potentially starting in NXT first. This is a surprising move considering Okada's status as one of NJPW's icons.

Okada's addition to WWE would be a huge gain for the company, as he is widely recognized as one of the best wrestlers in the world. His technical skills and ability to put on classic matches would be a major asset.

WWE's pursuit of Okada and potentially acquiring him, along with their interest in other Bushiroad-signed star Giulia, indicates a busy future for WWE in terms of new talent signings.

Kazuchika Okada is reportedly WWE-bound. The future of the Rainmaker is something that wrestling fans have heavily discussed over the last few months. Initially, it was Sports Illustrated who first broke the news that his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract would be coming up at the end of January and that the star would be headed for free agency should nothing be resolved in terms of a new deal.

At first, a lot of fans of Japanese wrestling were quick to dismiss the idea of Kazuchika entering the free agent market, after all, Okada is one of NJPW’s icons, and someone that transcends the company he works for, so you would imagine that he’d be keen to extend his stay with the company he has spent over 16 years. But, Sports Illustrated mentioned in their post that the now 36-year-old was ‘seriously entertaining’ the idea of wrestling elsewhere.

Then, last Friday the 19th of January, New Japan Pro Wrestling themselves officially announced that The Rainmaker would be departing the company at the end of his current contract, news which sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. Once the news broke, fans began speculating what Okada's next move might be, with WWE and AEW both interested in his services. It looks like we might have our answer.

Sources close to Okada believe he's chosen WWE over AEW

He'll apparently start off in NXT

Now, according to Monthly Puroresu, it’s been said that a source close to Okada has indicated that the star is heading to WWE, with him potentially starting in NXT first. However, it’s worth noting that the publication was unable to confirm this with the man himself.

"Although we’re unable to verify with The Rainmaker himself, one source close to NJPW’s top talent has indicated to Monthly Puroresu that it appears Kazuchika Okada is WWE bound, potentially starting in NXT first."

Okada in WWE is something that many fans genuinely believed would never happen, and for most, it remains a case of having to see it to believe it. Still, though, links are starting to occur which strongly suggests that the possibility may be far more likely than anyone has given it credit for.

Should WWE pull this off, it would be potentially one of two stars that are signed to Bushiroad that they could acquire. NJPW’s owners also have control over World Wonder Ring Stardom, and WWE’s pursuit of Giulia has been well documented over the last few months, making 2024 look very busy in terms of possible incomings for WWE.

Okada is one of the best wrestlers in the world

He'd be a huge addition to WWE

After Okada announced he was leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling, both WWE and AEW took a huge interest in his future and for good reason. The star is one of the very best wrestlers on the planet and there are few that can stand toe-to-toe with him inside a wrestling ring technically.

He's capable of putting on absolute classic matches in the squared circle and the number of dream matches that could occur if he is to join WWE are endless. As always, as more comes out about Kazuchika Okada and whether he truly could be going to WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.