Roy Keane and Paul Scholes have tipped Southampton to be relegated from the Premier League this season, with the Saints enduring a miserable start so far.

Russell Martin's men have accumulated just a single point from their opening eight league matches, and are only spared the embarrassment of sitting rock bottom by a Wolves side with a marginally inferior goal difference. While this dreadful return only sees the south coast outfit sat three points from safety, the pressure is growing on Martin, with many calls for the maligned head coach to be sacked circling in recent weeks.

Former Manchester United midfielders and now pundits Keane and Scholes have determined that Southampton's fate is somewhat inevitable, both claiming Martin's side will lose their top flight status come the end of the season.

Keane and Scholes Claim Southampton Will Get Relegated

It's not looking good for Martin's team

Having won promotion back to the Premier League in May, beating Leeds 1-0 at Wembley in the Championship play-off final, Southampton would've been optimistic about their chances this campaign, particularly after investing heavily in the squad over the summer. Martin has opted to stick with his team's possession-oriented approach to the game, but unfortunately for the former Norwich manager, this system hasn't translated to the top flight effectively.

Amassing a single point in eight games represents a dire start to the season, and the Saints have ultimately shown no signs of improvement, throwing away a two-goal lead at home to Leicester City at St. Mary's last time out.

Speaking on the Overlap's Stick to Football podcast, Keane criticised Southampton's diminishing physicality:

"You fear for Southampton and Ipswich, especially Southampton. Even when they're struggling, obviously that energy in the first few games that looks to be going well, and do you know what, you find out as well. Obviously, physically, they seem to get smaller. You don't want the defeats to get worse."

Adding to Keane's concerns on the Saints, Scholes chimed in with his thought's on the club's survival prospects:

"Teams don't change either, do they? You think of Burnley last year, it looks like Southampton are going down exactly in that way. They look after themselves, rather than the club."

Martin's Record as Southampton Manager Matches Managed 64 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 18 Win Percentage 50%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 25/10/2024