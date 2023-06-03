The Overlap has brought us yet another exciting episode, this time an all-time combined XI of Manchester United and Manchester City selected by Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Micah Richards, and Jill Scott.

The all-time combined Manchester United and Manchester City lineup was unveiled after a 30-minute debate between the four of them, and despite Manchester City's dominance in the 2010s and 2020s, the team predominantly consists of iconic Manchester United players.

Their incredible success in the 90s and 2000s, before Manchester City's rise, earned them strong representation in the lineup.

The Overlap's combined Manchester XI

In goal, Peter Schmeichel was chosen unanimously. His exceptional skills and achievements surpass any goalkeeper in Manchester City's history. Even ardent City fans would readily acknowledge Schmeichel's unparalleled greatness.

While Vincent Kompany was a tremendous captain for City, there is a strong argument that Rio Ferdinand was the more talented and accomplished defender. Additionally, some fans even suggest that Jaap Stam, despite his brief stint at United, displayed an unparalleled level of dominance.

This has led to supporters' discussions about potentially swapping Kompany or Stam for Ferdinand.

Regarding the full-backs, while the exclusion of Patrice Evra over Dennis Irwin may leave him feeling slighted, the choice to include Kyle Walker as right-back is justified. Walker's commanding defensive abilities, remarkable speed, and his knack for troubling some of the best wingers in the Premier League has proven his worth after commanding a substantial fee.

Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, and Kevin de Bruyne is an easy choice in midfield. Yes, the likes of David Silva, Yaya Toure, and David Beckham definitely have arguments to be included in the 11 due to their unbelievable talent and productivity, but we can safely say the achievements of the selected midfield three for the respective clubs is untouchable.

In addition, it is a very balanced three in terms of play style. No team will have liked to have faced those three at their peak.

The inclusion of Sergio Aguero in the front line of the all-time combined Manchester United and Manchester City lineup is a point that City fans would strongly argue for. His remarkable goal-scoring record speaks volumes about his talent and impact.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney are no-brainer picks, City fans might assert that Aguero was the superior talent to Ryan Giggs, suggesting that Rooney could be positioned on the left and Aguero in the centre.

It's critical to note that Giggs, despite being underrated by some due to his longevity, holds a remarkable record of titles and medals. However, the presence of Aguero on the field brought about a different dynamic, and his goal-scoring numbers despite suffering injuries, is truly remarkable.

What about the new boy Erling Haaland, too?! Does he warrant a place in the XI?

While notable players like Rio Ferdinand, Sergio Aguero, Eric Cantona, and Haaland missed out on the final 11, overall, the panel's decisions were sound.