Key Takeaways Roy Keane enjoyed an illustrious career and faced several exceptional players, but there's one man who came after him who he is relieved not to have faced.

The former Manchester United midfielder cites David Silva as that player.

Keane described Silva as a 'genius' and 'absolutely fantastic'.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has revealed that, despite playing against the likes of Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, he's relieved he never had to deal with David Silva on a football pitch, describing the former Manchester City playmaker as a 'genius'.

Keane enjoyed an illustrious career, winning seven Premier League titles with the Red Devils, as well as contributing to the treble triumph in 1999 - although he missed the Champions League final through suspension. Regarded as one of the best midfielders to ever play in the top flight, the Irishman had the grit and robustness to deal with the physicality of the English game, but also the technical quality to dominate football matches in a team that had the ball more often than not.

Over the course of this distinguished career, Keane was fortunate enough to share the pitch with some incredible players. His lengthy spell at Manchester United saw him compete against the great Arsene Wenger Arsenal teams, containing the likes of Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires, while his stint at Old Trafford also coincided with the rise of Chelsea, taking on the likes of Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard and John Terry.

These two opponents come before even alluding to the aforementioned Gerrard, as well as the exceptionally talented players from across Europe that Keane would've faced in the Champions League. However, recollecting on his time as a top level footballer, the maverick midfielder revealed how fortunate he felt to not have to face City legend Silva, who signed for United's rivals after Keane hung up his boots.

Keane: Silva Was a 'Genius'

The Spaniard was 'absolutely fantastic'

After impressing for Valencia in La Liga and for Spain during the nation's 2010 World Cup triumph, City opted to acquire Silva for £24 million. Roberto Mancini then built his midfield around the maestro, who would go on to be a staple figure in the Sky Blues' team for several years.

Like Mancini, both Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola took an instant liking to the graceful midfielder, and the World Cup winner went on to contribute to four Premier League title triumphs. Making 436 appearances for the Citizens, scoring 77 goals, Silva, like Keane, is regarded in the elite bracket of midfield players to ever set foot on a pitch in English football.

Speaking about Silva, Keane waxed lyrical about the former City man, and admitted that he was glad to have never had to play against him in the middle of the park:

"I always think of the players over the last 10 or 20 years who have played in the Premiership. The top players - the Shearers, Henrys, Gerrards, Giggs'. He's (Silva) up there with all those boys. Absolutely fantastic. "It's just a pity when you think of him today leaving in an empty stadium. You know, the City fans would have loved to give him a good send-off, and I'm sure he'd come back and get one. Little genius. I look at players who've played over the last 10 years and I always think of when I'm retired about players I would have loved to have played against. But he's one I'm glad I was never around to play against because I know he would've twisted me inside out. An absolute little genius."

Silva's effortless movement on the ball, his exquisite passing ability and knack for arriving in the box at the right time to tuck away chances endeared him to even opposing fans. Keane's humility about his own ability to lock down the creative metronome is certainly not typical of the United legend, and watching the two midfield generals lock horns in the Premier League would've made for fascinating viewing.

David Silva's Career Club Statistics Appearances 749 Goals 121 Assists 184 Honours Copa del Rey x2, Premier League x4, FA Cup x2, League Cup x5, Community Shield x2

Silva Had an Incredible Career

He was exceptional for all three of his clubs

Born on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, Silva moved to the Iberian country's main land when receiving an offer to join Valencia's academy at the age of 14. Developing through los Ches' youth system, the former Eibar loanee coincidentally enjoyed his breakout season for Valencia the campaign after Keane had retired.

Earning a significant move to the Premier League in 2010, after contributing to a Copa del Rey win and a third placed finish at Valencia, Silva kicked on during his prime years at the Etihad. Winning a total of 13 pieces of silverware in Manchester, he left the north-west club with a statue being built in his image in 2021, to commemorate his transformational impact at City. A testament to Silva's quality, Phil Foden named the two-time Euros winner in his all-time Premier League eleven.

Finishing his eminent career back in Spain with Real Sociedad, Silva managed three more excellent seasons well into his late 30s, with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in 2023 essentially forcing him into retirement.

All Statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 19/09/2024