Highlights The documentary "Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story" will be released, showcasing the highs and lows of the extraordinary 2009 season when Jenson Button won the Driver's Championship with the underdog Brawn team.

Award-winning actor Keanu Reeves plays a key role in the new documentary, interviewing some of the Brawn team responsible for their famous F1 season win in 2009.

Jenson Button became part of one of the most iconic underdog stories in sports, and one of the most remarkable journeys in Formula 1 rising to win the world championship as a driver for minnows Brawn. It was an incredible story where the ex-Honda team was bought for just £1, an insane value, and was completely transformed to step up and compete with the big guns of the sport including Ferrari, with an incredible car.

All the footage from the racedays and how the incredible story unfolded has now been captured and will be broadcast as part of a four-part series named Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, which features exclusive interviews with the drivers who relive the moments that saw unprecedented achievements being made. Award-winning actor Keanu Reeves helps relive the moments in the documentary, working alongside Button and his former teammate Rubens Barichello.

Here is everything you need ahead of the documentary's release, including Reeves and Button previewing the show in an exclusive chat with GIVEMESPORT.COM...

The documentary will be released this Wednesday, November 15, 2023 with all four episodes to be made available to the public immediately in one batch. It will show the highs and the lows from a mind-blowing season and will go behind the scenes with the drivers, engineers, chief decision makers and more in the garage who were responsible for the incredible feat. It shows the pivotal role of driver Button throughout who won six of the first seven races on his way to capturing the Driver's Championship in 2009, a record which many believe will never be achieved again.

He told GIVEMESPORT.COM: "It's such an exciting story and I think that will help people want to get involved and be inspired. Whether it is driving, engineering or being a mechanic. But it is never going to happen again. I don't think a small team will ever fight with the big guys again. But I think the way that the story is being told, I think it will bring a lot of eyes to the sport, particularly for those who haven't watched the sport before. A lot of people would never have expected that they could fight with the likes of the top teams like they are now. Reeves then added: "I hope it can be inspirational, on what it takes in terms of team building and collaboration. And hopefully it inspires people in other walks of life. It is really extraordinary and really special. It came out of crisis and job insecurity, all the things that were against them, Jenson had to make decisions and sacrifices and so did the team.

Jenson Button's favourite moment in documentary

It was an emotional rollercoaster for Button throughout the 2009 journey where he climbed to the pinnacle of the sport with some frightening speed in a car which was never tipped to be leading the pack. Although it is now 14 years ago, Button was able to relive these moments with the same emotions alongside some of his former colleagues including team principal Ross Brawn and teammate Barrichello.

He has now revealed, without giving too much away about the highly anticipated episodes, that his favourite moment of filming actually came with Hollywood actor Reeves who decided to become more hands on with the experience.

He continued: "For me it was when you (Keanu) stepped into the car. I said 'please' and eventually he took his shoes off, got him in the car and then he wouldn't get out. I think getting him to experience that to see what it feels like to be that low in an F1 car, was great and gets him to understand exactly what we go through.

How to stream/watch the Brawn documentary

The incredible documentary, Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, will stream exclusively live on Disney+ around the world including in the UK where it will be available from November 15. Viewers can purchase a subscription to Disney+ in the UK for around £4.99 per month with adverts, a standard subscription without ads at £7.99 and a premium subscription for £10.99.

US customers can access it via Hulu with a basic subscription starting at $7.99 per month with adverts and $17.99 to take them away. Viewers can also subscribe to the Hulu+ ESPN package which starts at $79.99 and will give viewers full access to the documentary too. It is certainly an intriguing watch, and one fans will be eager to view as the back end of the 2023 F1 season continues to take place.

Keanu Reeves explains why he took part

A face like Reeves has become familiar with fans as a result of his role in some epic storytelling over the years including in The Matrix and John Wick franchises. His role in the upcoming documentary is crucial to help bring the story back to light, where he sits down with some of the key figures responsible for Brawn's success. His working relationship with Button and his passion for getting the incredible F1 story into words is clear to see, and he has since revealed exactly why he took the chance at becoming a vital cog in the project.