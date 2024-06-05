Highlights Justin Jefferson's $140M extension sets a new WR benchmark for upcoming deals.

Keenan Allen is reportedly open to an extension with Bears.

Allen's elite route-running and production could entice Chicago to keep Allen long-term.

With wide receiver salaries ballooning to extraordinary figures, every pass-catcher will start to wonder if they're being paid what they're worth.

Justin Jefferson's four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings effectively set a new benchmark that players and agents will try to meet moving forward. Names expected to reach new deals in the near future include CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase, Brandon Aiyuk, and potentially Keenan Allen.

The Los Angeles Chargers traded Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears this offseason to create cap relief, and Allen is reportedly open to signing an extension in Chicago.

"I'm going to play as long as I can... As far as an extension, I'm going to let the play speak for itself, and if they offer me something that I like, we'll go from there."

Allen, who turned 32 in April, is entering the final year of his four-year extension he signed in 2020 with the Chargers. The six-time Pro Bowler says he's fine with betting on himself in regards to a long-term deal with the Bears.

“Yeah, absolutely. I mean, that’s the goal right now is to go out and do what I always do and just try to remain who I am. And the market just got reset, so…”

Keenan Allen Is One Of NFL's Most Lethal Route-Runners

Allen has been the model of consistency over the last decade

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Allen has been praised for his route-running ability since entering the league in 2013. Many young receivers model their game after Allen, and head coach Matt Eberflus is excited to add his experience to a young offense led by No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

"All the NFL coaches have seen Keenan for a lot of years, and the first thing that comes to mind is that he's crafty. He is so crafty with his route running. It seems like he's always open, even when I used to double cover him … He understands his body and understands his way. He's really friendly to the quarterback because he's a really big target and he's very good at what he does."

Although Allen's prime years are undoubtedly behind him, he's shown no signs of slowing down from a production standpoint, recording 90+ receptions in six of the last seven seasons. After a statistical decline in 2022, Allen rebounded with a stellar 2023 campaign.

Keenan Allen's 2023 Stats Category Stat Rankings Receptions 108 6th Rec/Game 8.3 1st Yards 1,243 11th Yards/Game 95.6 6th First Downs 57 6th

Allen is only one part of the Bears' rebuilt offense that includes:

WR D.J. Moore

RB D'Andre Swift

Rookie WR Rome Odunze

While Allen doesn't necessarily fit their youth movement, Chicago shouldn't hesitate to extend him if he continues to produce at an elite level. After all, the Bears can't be solely built on youth, and having a veteran wideout to lean on will help Caleb Williams' development.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Keenan Allen is the second player in Chargers history to record 10,000 career receiving yards, behind only Antonio Gates (11,841)

The Bears enter the 2024 season with plenty of optimism, and there's no reason to think Allen's production will dip in Chicago.

