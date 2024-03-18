Highlights The Chicago Bears signed D'Andre Swift, a former Eagle, to a three-year, $24 million deal after his 1,000-yard season in 2023.

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick for Chargers' star WR Keenan Allen, who had a stellar 2023 season.

Allen is set to bring veteran leadership to the Bears' offense alongside young stars like Swift and Moore, possibly supporting a rookie QB.

As the NFL free agency period winds down, the Chicago Bears have their new-look offense headed into the 2024 season with some key trades and signings.

Chicago got things rolling with the signing of former Philadelphia Eagles running back to a three-year, $24 million deal. D'Andre Swift is fresh off a 2023 Pro Bowl nod following his first 1,000-yard campaign last season.

Following the Swift signing, the Bears made two key trades, adding star Los Angeles Chargers' receiver Keenan Allen and moving on from quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago added Allen for a fourth-round pick in a trade with the Chargers. Allen, 31, is coming off one of the best seasons in his career, catching 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games.

Though Allen is going into year 12, he has proved highly effective in his time in Los Angeles, cementing himself as an elite playmaker even after 30, but how will he fit in Chicago next to their soon-to-be rookie quarterback?

Allen is a Step Ahead of Father Time

Keenan Allen's 2023 campaign gives Chicago plenty to be excited about

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Though he battled through injury, Allen proved to be one of the few bright spots on a 5-12 Chargers team. In just 12 games, Allen posted the most catches in a season in his career, eclipsing 108 receptions.

His 1,243 yards were the second-highest mark of his career, and his 95.6 yards per game were a career-best. Allen's 108 receptions ranked 6th in the NFL last season, his yardage ranked 11th, and he finished T-5th in receiving touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Bears had a clear need at WR2, as Darnell Mooney did not get the job done in 2023 opposite D.J. Moore. Mooney's 414 yards represented the 4th-lowest mark for a WR2 in 2023. The only teams with worse WR2 production were the Patriots, Jets, and Falcons.

Going into year 12, Allen will look to bring his skill set to the Bears' offense, joining star wideout D.J. Moore in the receiving corps and playing alongside new running back Swift. Swift and Allen aren't the only new Bears acquisitions, as Chicago remained active in the offseason to bolster their roster heading into the new year.

Allen Joins Several Key Bears Acquisitions

Chicago added several key players early in the offseason

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have been busy this offseason, adding several key contributors, including Swift and Allen, on both sides of the ball to bolster their roster going into 2024.

Chicago Bears Offseason Additions

Chicago Bears Offseason Additions Player Position Keenan Allen WR D'Andre Swift RB Kevin Byard S Gerald Everett TE Ryan Bates OL Johnathan Owens S Coleman Shelton OL Matt Pryor OL Jake Martin DE Jake Curhan OL Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Brett Rypein QB

The Bears have been one of the more active teams thus far in the young offseason, adding three Pro Bowlers in Swift, Allen, and Byard as they look to build around presumed top-pick, Caleb Williams, following the team's decision to trade Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago also landed a number of key contributors to bolster their offensive line, a unit that struggled for the Bears last season.

Allen is set to join a team that has been aggressive in accelerating its rebuild and will be among the team's top contributors on the offensive side of the ball in 2024.

As the draft gets closer, the Bears have been heavily rumored to be all-in on consensus top-pick Williams to replace Fields, but how does Allen fit in Chicago's offense with Williams?

How Will Allen Fit Alongside Williams in Chicago?

The veteran receiver could play a crucial role in Williams' rookie season

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Allen is stepping into an offense with immense potential alongside stars Swift and Moore, with the possibility of selecting Williams with their first pick.

Allen will offer veteran leadership to a young offense with a rookie quarterback, taking some of the pressure off of the youngsters. Pairing a rookie quarterback with an elite veteran has been a successful trend in recent years across the NFL.

From Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, teams pairing young quarterbacks with veteran receivers have accelerated the QB's development and proved to be an effective strategy.

Adding Allen offers the Bears' next franchise guy a top weapon alongside Moore, as well as bolstering their rushing attack with Swift. Allen has been one of the more reliable targets in the NFL in the last decade and will bring an elite combination of experience and talent to a young, developing Bears offense.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.