Highlights Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen were both traded this offseason, but Buffalo received more draft capital in return for Diggs.

Allen slightly outperformed Diggs in 2023, even with fewer games played, but injury history points to a lower value in the market.

There are several reasons for Diggs costing more than Allen, primarily injury history.

The NFL never fails to entertain, and this offseason hasn't strayed from that trend. While we haven't even reached the NFL Draft yet, there have already been some massive signings and trades across the football landscape. One position that has seen a lot of change is at wide receiver.

One thing that Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen have in common is that they have both been consistently excellent receivers for several years now. Another thing they have in common is that they were both traded this offseason. Diggs went to the Houston Texans, and Allen will continue his career with the Chicago Bears.

Both players are in different situations in their careers. The context regarding each player's production, age, and off-field drama are different, and, as a result, the trade returns for both are peculiar. Diggs ended up costing more, but why is that?

Related Chargers GM Reveals Inner Workings That Led to Keenan Allen Trade Los Angeles Chargers GM Joe Hortiz explains the tough decisions they faced in regards to Keenan Allen and the realities of the NFL salary cap.

Full Trade Details For Diggs and Allen

Both players netted draft picks for their former teams in return

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Allen and Diggs both required draft compensation, but the trade return was different for each. Each player's situation is different, but these two trades give us a benchmark for how receivers with similar traits in terms of contracts, age, injury history, and off-field drama are currently valued in the NFL.

Stefon Diggs Trade Compensation Bills Receive Texans Receive 2025 2nd-round pick WR Stefon Diggs 2024 6th-round pick 2025 5th-round pick

Obviously, Houston received Diggs. They also received a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The only thing the Buffalo Bills got in return was a 2025 second-round selection. The second-round pick makes sense, but it's interesting that it applies in 2025.

It's also interesting that Buffalo sent two future draft picks as well, even though they're late-round picks. This could signify that Buffalo was ready to move on from Diggs, without caring much about getting the largest return possible.

Keenan Allen Trade Compensation Chargers Receive Bears Receive 2024 4th-round pick WR Keenan Allen

As for Allen, he was sent to Chicago for a much simpler return. The Bears sent only a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Allen. It's a bit of a surprisingly low return, as Allen has been dominant when healthy, and figured to be worth more than that.

Why Did Diggs Cost More Than Allen?

At first glance, it doesn't make sense that Diggs' netted more draft capital than Allen

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Both receivers are great, and have been for many years. With that in mind, it initially seemed puzzling that the Bills were able to get a second-round pick in return for Diggs, while the Chargers settled for less in exchange for Allen, receiving just a fourth-round pick. Let's take a dive into the context regarding each player, and try to understand why that may be.

Diggs and Allen's Production in 2023

Both receivers were excellent last year, so one being better than the other for one season isn't a massive deal. When you take into account the amount of games each player participated in, though, things get a little interesting.

Stefon Diggs' 2023 Production Stat Category Production Games Played 17 Receptions 107 Receiving Yards 1,183 Touchdowns 8 Yards Per Reception 11.1 *Regular season statistics only

Diggs was excellent, as he has been throughout his career. In 2023, he posted 1,183 yards, making it the sixth-consecutive season in which he passed the 1,000-yard mark. Diggs was also able to tally eight touchdowns, making it the fourth consecutive year in which he scored at least eight times. His 107 receptions were impressive, and on par with his production in 2022 and 2021, in which he recorded 108 and 103 receptions, respectively.

Keenan Allen's 2023 Production Stat Category Production Games Played 13 Receptions 108 Receiving Yards 1,243 Touchdowns 7 Yards Per Reception 11.5

Allen was very impressive as well. Even though he missed four games in the regular season, the 31-year-old was able to record 1,243 yards, the highest he's posted since his career-high of 1,393 back in 2017. Allen also had 108 receptions, setting a new career-high for himself in 2023. Allen finished with seven touchdowns, his highest total since 2020, when he had eight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When Keenan Allen's 2023 season was ended early after 13 games, the Chargers' wideout was 4th in receiving yards, 1st in receptions, and tied for 6th in receiving TDs.

In conclusion, these stats are very similar, but the main difference is the fact that Allen played in just 13 games, while Diggs played in all 17. Allen already led Diggs in receptions and receiving yards, and had just one fewer touchdown. When considering the fact that Allen played in four fewer games, Allen's 2023 season looks much better than Diggs's, statistically speaking.

Age, Injuries, Contracts and Off-the-Field Drama

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, there are things that affect a players' trade value aside from their production alone. When trading for a player, a team must be aware of their contract, age, and any other context related to them. How did these things affect the value of these two receivers?

Allen is currently 31, and Diggs is 30. Both will have their birthdays before the 2024 season begins, so they'll be playing at ages 32 and 31, respectively. While Diggs is one year younger, this really isn't enough of a difference between the two for it to have a real effect on their trade value.

Diggs and Allen Games Played by Year Year Diggs Allen 2020 16 14 2021 17 16 2022 16 10 2023 17 13 *Regular season only

Now, injury concerns might be the first step in understanding why the return for Diggs was more impressive. Diggs has little-to-no injury history, playing in at least 16 games during each of his four seasons with the Bills, and missing only one regular season game during that time period.

Allen, on the other hand, has dealt with hamstring, heel, and shoulder injuries over the past two seasons. Allen has missed 14 games during the past four years, compared to just one for Diggs. Availability is often the best ability, and this could be a large reason for Diggs netting a larger return.

Allen has one year left on his current contract, with a cap hit of just over $23 million. He'll be a free agent after the 2025 season. Diggs was previously under a four-year contract, but the Texans wiped out the final three-years of his deal. Now, he's only on the books for this season at $22.5 million.

Houston is paying his base salary at $18.5 million. However, due to bonus money already paid-out, Buffalo is paying a massive $31 million cap hit for Diggs to play in Houston in 2023. That is likely another reason for the Texans having to cough up more draft value than the Bears for their new star wide receiver.

Finally, the aforementioned off-the-field drama. There isn't any with Allen, but there is with Diggs. Diggs seemed to wear out his welcome with both the Minnesota Vikings and Bills, as the Bills were willing to trade him even though they'd be paying the largest dead-cap hit ever for a non-quarterback.

Diggs has posted cryptic tweets, had outbursts on the sideline, and missed mandatory practices. These are all things Buffalo had to deal with, and they'll shift to Houston's responsibility now.

Allen's Injury History Points To His Trade Value

Injury history and dead-cap money are the two biggest reasons Diggs cost more

Credit: Yannick Peterhans-USA TODAY Sports

These receivers are very similar, and each trade negotiation is different. Still, there are a couple of things we can take away from this. The first is that it seems like the Texans aren't worried about any off-the-field issues with Diggs. He's under contract for only one year, they don't have any long-term commitment, and are paying less than $20 million for a premier talent. That's a textbook low-risk, high-reward scenario.

There are two things we can point to here: injury history and financial situations. Allen is much more injury-prone than Diggs. Even though he outproduced Diggs in fewer games in 2023, the fear of Allen missing time with injury is strong.

Finally, the Bills are also paying a $31 million cap hit in 2024. That's an astronomically high number for a player who isn't on their team anymore, and it's likely this had something to do with the fact that Buffalo got more in return for their star than Los Angeles did.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.