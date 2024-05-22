Highlights Keion White claims he misses Bill Belichick "cursing him out."

White likes both styles of coaching between Jerod Mayo and Belichick.

Mayo should focus on keeping the defense mistake-free and improve overall performance.

When it comes to the New England Patriots' place in the NFL hierarchy, all eyes will be focused on head coach Jerod Mayo replacing the legendary Bill Belichick.

Second-year defensive end Keion White had a hilarious response when asked about the difference between the coaching styles of Mayo and Belichick after the first practice of OTAs:

We don't got Bill cursing us out every play anymore, but it's still pretty similar.

Belichick parted with the Patriots after 24 seasons, and Mayo was the heir to the throne of the dynasty. The comment, as hilarious as it is, is not meant to be a slight at all towards Belichick, and White expanded on the comment.

I miss it. Nah, I like Bill. He's my type of coach, like a hard-ass. I like that. I respond well to things like that, but Mayo's doing a pretty good job, too. It's all different. Mayo's doing a really good job of staying true to himself, not trying to fill somebody else's shoes, but create his own path, and I really respect that.

The Patriots needed a new direction, and it sounds like Mayo brings a new direction.

Mayo and the Patriots' Defense Will Need a Big Response in 2024

Expectations will be high for the defense to keep the team in every game.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

White is one of many defensive pieces that will need to improve, especially if the Patriots want to build on last year. He had only one sack, and will have to be more disruptive to warrant the No. 46 selection the Patriots used on him in the 2023 draft.

The Patriots were missing the heart of their defense last season with Matthew Judon out the majority of the season due to a torn biceps injury. That elite presence on the edge could open up more one-on-one opportunities for explosive pass rushers like White and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Keion White recorded 26 tackles in 2023, and only 12 of those were solo tackles.

Assuming Mayo will still have a large influence on DC DeMarcus Covington's defense, the new head coach will need that same 'hard-a**' mentality to keep the Patriots' defense mistake-free and mean. The defense kept the team in most games, but when the wheels fell off, games were over before the fourth quarter. Patriots Team Defense Ranks Total Yards Allowed 7th Total Points Allowed 15th Red Zone Defense 6th

The Patriots can only hope White will make strides this season with a returning Judon on the edge. As for Mayo, he and the defensive staff will need to find a way to capture the success of last season.

