England star Keira Walsh was stretchered off during the country’s Women’s World Cup match against Denmark.

The two teams met at the Sydney Football Stadium in Australia for the Group D encounter.

The Lionesses were hoping to continue their winning start after beating Haiti 1-0 in their opening match, but disaster struck in the 34th minute.

Walsh, who was player of the match for England during the Euro 2022 final, picked up a serious injury and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

It was a devastating moment for the midfielder, and her reaction said it all.

Keira Walsh’s heartbreaking response to injury at Women’s World Cup

Walsh stretched to pick up a loose pass in midfield, twisting her knee as she did so.

She immediately signalled for treatment, and the ball eventually went out of play. As the medics ran over, Walsh made a gesture suggesting the match was over for her, and was seen mouthing: “I’ve done my knee”.

The 26-year-old was visibly upset as she was carried off, wiping away tears with her shirt.

Take a look at the heartbreaking moment in the video below.

The extent of Walsh’s injury has not been confirmed, but there are fears she could be the latest women’s football star to have ruptured her ACL.

England are already missing Beth Mead and captain Leah Williamson because of the injury, while other stars ruled out of the Women’s World Cup with an ACL issue include Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands, Cat Macario of the US, and Germany’s Giulia Gwinn.

Haiti’s Jennyfer Limage also ruptured her ACL during her country’s opening match against England.

It can take between six to 12 months to recover from an ACL injury, with players often missing entire seasons.

It is thought ACL injuries are so prevalent among female footballers due to the anatomy and biomechanics of women, and the chronic underfunding of the women’s game which leads to insufficient medical care.

While appearing as a pundit for England’s match on BBC One, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall suggested Walsh’s injury was down to the “dry pitch” at the Sydney Football Stadium. He claimed it was “not good enough”.

Keira Walsh’s career so far

Walsh has established herself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world in recent years, solidifying this status during Euro 2022.

Her performances attracted attention from Barcelona, and the club made her the most expensive women’s football player at the time of her transfer last September.

Walsh won the Women’s Champions League for the first time with Barcelona earlier this year, helping her team to a dramatic 3-2 victory against Wolfsburg.

England fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that Walsh is not ruled out of the Women’s World Cup, with the Lionesses already lacking depth in midfield.

If Walsh has suffered an ACL injury, it may well be a fatal blow to England’s chances of world glory.