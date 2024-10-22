Key Takeaways Keith Gillespie was once a highly talented youngster who was part of Manchester United's 'Class of '92.'

Gillespie made Premier League appearances for the likes of Newcastle and Sheffield United.

Despite his impressive career, he was declared bankrupt in 2010 after losing more than £7 million through gambling.

For many, becoming a professional footballer offers the potential for lifelong financial security. Lucrative contracts and sponsorship deals can not only set up players but also benefit their families for generations, especially for those who reach the heights of the Premier League.

However, with fame and fortune come temptations that the average person may never encounter. This leaves some players vulnerable to addiction, whether it be alcohol, drugs, or gambling. The latter, in particular, has affected several prominent figures in English football, with Ivan Toney recently coming to mind.

This story also rings true for Keith Gillespie. The winger, who came through the Manchester United academy alongside stars like Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, would go on to play in the top flight. For many, this would be the realisation of a lifelong dream. But for the 49-year-old, it marked the beginning of a tragic spiral into gambling addiction, which eventually left him bankrupt.

How Gillespie Lost £7m Fortune

The ex-United youngster explained how he went bankrupt

Despite having a career most people would envy, Gillespie opened up about his downfall in an interview with The Telegraph in 2013. He explained how his gambling habit spiralled out of control to the point where he was losing up to £100,000 in a single day. Gillespie admitted:

"That’s the thing. You’re always chasing the next winner. I would have bets on every race going. In the bookies, I’d have had slips for two horse races and a dog race all going off at once. I couldn’t follow what was happening. It didn’t matter the stake, it was the buzz of winning. "Without a doubt, I was a stupid gambler. But then there’s not too many clever gamblers. I had a good education, I was brought up well, but once you get caught up in it, it takes the wits out of you. I thought I was an expert. It took me a while to realise if the bookies and trainers thought it was good information, then they wouldn’t put it out there."

Gillespie's struggles began long before he spoke about them for the first time. He was introduced to the concept while playing for the Man United youth team and admitted to spending an extensive amount of his free time following horse racing. The ex-winger described the problem as football's last taboo, as gambling culture had become ingrained in football world too.

Gillespie also revealed that his form was never impacted by his addiction, detailing one story of how former Ballon d'Or winner Kevin Keegan described him as the best player in the country just two days after losing £62,000.

As the former Sheffield United star continued to live in denial, the debts continued to rack up, with him eventually losing more than £7 million and being declared bankrupt in 2010. After addressing the issue, he would later write a critically acclaimed autobiography warning people of the pitfalls he fell into, titled 'How Not to Be a Football Millionaire'.

The Northern Ireland star was involved in one of the most controversial transfers of the 90s

After leaving Manchester United in 1995, Gillespie’s career continued with several clubs across England and abroad. He joined Newcastle United in one of the most controversial deals of the time. The winger was used as part of a swap deal to bring Andy Cole, one of the country's hottest strikers, to Old Trafford. While he would go on to become an integral part of the Red Devil's 1999 treble-winning campaign and one of the best goalscorers in Premier League history, Gillespie would struggle to fulfill his potential.

Stints at clubs like Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, and Sheffield United soon followed. His most famous moment came for the Blades in 2007, in which the wide player was handed the quickest red card in football history, being sent off less than a second after his introduction from the substitutes' bench.

On the international stage, Gillespie represented the Northern Ireland national team from 1994 to 2006, earning over 86 caps.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gillespie earned more than double the number of Northern Ireland caps than former Ballon d'Or winner George Best (37).

In addition to his playing career, Gillespie released an autobiography titled 'How Not to be a Football Millionaire' in 2013. The book provides an honest look at his life in football, detailing his struggles with mental health and gambling, as well as the highs and lows of his career.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 22/10/2024.