Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota came off the bench in the 65th minute last night to combine with their first touches and produce Liverpool's equaliser inside 22 seconds of their subsitutions as the Premier League leaders drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest. But new footage of the goal's buildup has sparked controversy over its legitimacy.

Chris Wood had opened the scoring within eight minutes against the run of play, celebrating to the chorus of an enraptured City Ground. Liverpool, meanwhile, struggled to breach Forest's defence at the other end, only managing their first shot on target in the 60th minute. It seemed as though Nuno Espírito Santo's team might complete a league double over their old rivals after a 1-0 win at Anfield at the start of the season.

The script changed when Jota, left unmarked from a corner, nodded in the equaliser. Despite a late surge from the visitors, though, Arne Slot's men were forced to settle for a point on the road, as Ola Aina's crucial goal-line clearance in the dying moments ensured Forest remained within six points of the top of the table. But was Liverpool's equalizer valid? Former PGMOL chief and ex-FIFA official Keith Hackett has weighed in on the debate.

Keith Hackett Issues 'Dark Arts' Verdict On Liverpool Equaliser

Cody Gakpo could be seen blocking the goalkeeper in the buildup

Footage shared on social media after the match has ignited outrage among Arsenal fans, who were hoping to see their team close the gap on Liverpool. The video shows Cody Gakpo seemingly backing into goalkeeper Matz Sels just before Jota headed the equaliser past him. This action seemed to impede the goalkeeper from reaching the ball, a scenario that has previously led to goals being disallowed. Watch the clip below:

While rival fans speculated about why the incident wasn’t reviewed, former referee Keith Hackett believes there was never a realistic chance of intervention, even though he remains skeptical about the fairness of the tactic. Speaking to Football Insider about Liverpool's equaliser, Hackett remarked:

“Clearly one of the dark arts currently in football is how attacking teams are positioning one of their forwards on the goalkeeper. "You will appreciate no one owns any space on a football field. Given these tactics I would have thought that goalkeeping coaches might have found a way to combat and to deal with what I consider an unfair tactic. “Looking at replays there is no way that VAR would intervene. The goalkeeper should have made a stronger play for the ball, good goal."

Jota's goal was enough to ensure that Liverpool and Nottingham Forest would share the points at The City Ground. Arne Slot’s side, therefore, remain six points clear at the top of the Premier League table as things stand, with Arsenal set to play Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.