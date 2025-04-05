A former Premier League referee has given his verdict on the controversial penalty awarded against Myles Lewis-Skelly during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday. The teenager was at the centre of yet another contentious moment as he brought down Jack Harrison within the first 90 seconds of the second half at Goodison Park, allowing Iliman Ndiaye to cancel out Leandro Trossard's opener.

Lewis-Skelly had previously found himself wronged by officials after being sent off against Wolves – a decision that was subsequently overturned after an appeal. However, Mikel Arteta's fans were forced to accept the consequences of the spot-kick this time around, as it cost them all three points on Merseyside. Now, an ex-PGMOL chief has shared his thoughts on Darren England's and VAR Stuart Atwell's decision.

Keith Hackett Slams Lewis-Skelly Penalty Decision

The former referee chief admitted to being baffled by Darren England's call