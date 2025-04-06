Liverpool’s 3-2 loss to Fulham will dominate the headlines on Monday morning as Arne Slot’s men drop more points in the race for the title – and ex-Premier League referee Keith Hackett has now had his say on whether the Reds were lucky to escape giving away a spot kick.

Instead of capitalising on Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Everton the day before, the Merseysiders – despite going ahead through Alexis Mac Allister’s strike a mere 14 minutes into their top flight contest – were well-beaten by Marco Silva’s men in west London.

They remain at the top of the table – 11 points ahead of the Gunners – but things could have gone bad to worse if the man in the middle, Chris Kavanagh, had awarded the hosts an opportunity from 12 yards out in the first half of their London-based affair.

Liverpool, according to the aforementioned Hackett, were extremely fortunate to walk away unscathed after a moment of madness in their six-yard box after goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and skipper Virgil van Dijk, in his eyes, committed fouls.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Fulham is just the Reds’ second loss – and just their first on the road – in the Premier League this season.

Curtis Jones played the ball to Ibrahima Konate, who lost the ball to an onrushing Andreas Pereira. In a hurry, as evidenced in the footage below, an under-fire Kelleher rushed off his line and swept the Brazilian off his feet, leaving him in a bundle on the floor.

The ball ended up in the possession of Rodrigo Muniz but Van Dijk – who also appeared to throw an elbow in the five-goal encounter – seemingly made a very small, if anything, attempt to win the ball and instead ran straight into the Fulham line-leader.

In the aftermath of Liverpool losing their first away affair of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, the former PGMOL chief said that Fulham boss Silva had every right to be frustrated with the poor refereeing on display at Craven Cottage.