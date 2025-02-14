Michael Oliver's 'arrogant' recent performances prove he is no longer the Premier League's top official. That's the perspective taken by former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett, who has slammed the Northumberland-born referee's Merseyside derby performance just a week after making a high-profile error at Molineux.

The referee issued four red cards after the final whistle following a heated brawl at the conclusion of a dramatic 2-2 draw between Everton and Liverpool. The visitors were frustrated by several contentious decisions, including a free kick that led to Everton's opening goal (see video below), while the home side felt Conor Bradley should have been given his marching orders after a second bookable offence on Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk claimed Oliver lost control of the match, and Hackett argues that the referee's recent displays - such as the controversial dismissal of Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly for a minor foul last weekend - prove he is no longer the best in the country and would benefit from additional coaching.

Former PGMOL Chief Lambasts Michael Oliver

England's supposed best referee looked out of his depth in big derby

Liverpool's short trip across Stanley Park for the final-ever Merseyside derby to be held at Goodison Park was indisputably the biggest Premier League fixture of the season so far. A win for the Reds would have widened their chasm over second-placed Arsenal to nine points. However, when the occasion required experience at all levels, the man with the whistle looked like a cowboy in the city.

Hackett wrote about Oliver for The Telegraph: "There is a little bit of arrogance in Michael Oliver’s performances at the moment. I’m not saying he is ‘lording it’ but he is not performing as well as he could and probably needs a boot up the backside to say 'if you want to retain your status as number one, you have to perform better'".

"In my opinion, he is currently not number one. Anthony Taylor performs better than him at times and the referee really shining at the moment is Sam Barrott, who is relatively new to the list and performing really well."

Hackett added: "You cannot live on your reputation, you are only as good as your last game and Oliver needs to be told that. Looking at his performance in the Merseyside derby, there were mistakes throughout and staying on the pitch at the final whistle virtually invited a confrontation with Arne Slot."

Of the two referees Hackett named as being better than Oliver, Taylor - who was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester - is by far the more experienced. After serving as a lower-league referee for a number of years, he was promoted to the topflight in 2010 and has remained there ever since. In total, he has overseen 491 games, with just 100 of those coming outside the Premier League.

Sam Barrott, who only joined the ranks of Taylor and Oliver in December, has quickly made a name for himself as one of the few referees with a no-nonsense approach. He’s known for rarely relying on VAR to make his decisions. While still relatively new, it will be fascinating to see how he handles the pressure as the season progresses, especially as it enters its critical stages. However, Barrott appears to be leading the charge for a brighter future in a refereeing landscape in England that has often been shrouded in controversy.

Hackett continued: "Refereeing a game like that means having empathy with what is in front of you. The Merseyside derby is always a challenging game for the match officials. When the temperature rose, Oliver failed to raise his performance. I also felt that there were occasions when he needed to impose his authority through the spoken word. A quiet word, then a public rebuke before bookings. He decided to show yellow cards rather than his authority.

"One other aspect to consider: Oliver is stagnating, and I think one of the problems is the quality of coaches within the PGMOL. When you consider that Lee Mason is head of coaching it says to me that Oliver is above their standard and that is where the shortfall is.

"Mason has not been an international referee. Are the coaches good enough to deliver at the elite level? It demands more in terms of injecting into them the dynamic that says every game is important, and we expect improving performances. I’ve spoken to colleagues about this and Oliver can deliver much better than he has been recently."