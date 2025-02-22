Former English referee and PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has claimed Craig Pawson made a mistake when sending off Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly against West Ham. The Gunners failed to apply pressure on league leaders Liverpool, with the teenager seeing red for a second time this season.

There was plenty of controversy surrounding Lewis-Skelly's first dismissal of the campaign as Michael Oliver sent the youngster off in the 1-0 victory at Wolves earlier in the season. That decision was overturned after huge controversy around the incident, but it's hard to imagine this one would fall into the same category.

Mikel Arteta's men were unable to find a way past a stubborn West Ham defence at the Emirates Stadium after Jarrod Bowen's first-half header gave the visitors a shock lead. The red card in the 73rd minute after the youth academy product hauled down Mohammed Kudus made life even more difficult for the north Londoners. Watch the incident below:

Former PGMOL Chief on Referee Mistake

Lewis-Skelly was shown a yellow card before VAR intervened

With David Raya stuck in no man's land and no Arsenal defender looking likely to get across to cover, Kudus was denied a clear goalscoring opportunity. However, Pawson initially showed a yellow card to the Gunners defender, before being advised to review the incident by VAR.

This is where Hackett believes the mistake was made, as he was left bemused at the fact a yellow card was the initial decision. Pawson rightly changed his mind after watching replays of the incident and upgraded to a red card.

While the end result was the right one, Hackett explained the 'massive error' the referee made before eventually getting to the correct conclusion. Speaking to Football Insider shortly after the full-time whistle, the retired official said:

“Here is another massive error. This time Craig Pawson fails to issue a red card for a clear denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. Thankfully VAR intervened and the player was correctly issued with red. “How did this referee not see that the offence fulfilled DOGSO? Should not have had to intervene.”

In agreement with Hackett's verdict that the Arsenal man denied a clear goalscoring opportunity, the Premier League released a statement shortly after the decision was made, explaining: