Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC Champions for the fourth time in five seasons, thanks to the heroics of Mahomes and Kelce.

Mahomes and Kelce broke numerous QB-TE records held by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Kelce now holds the record for the most receptions in postseason history, while Mahomes set a record for the most career playoff wins by a QB in his first seven seasons.

It's hard not to sound like a broken record at this point, but here in 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs are AFC Champions.

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Chiefs will be representing the AFC in the Super Bowl, once again thanks to the heroics of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

To be sure, the defense played a bigger part than ever this year, holding soon-to-be two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to just 10 points—tied for their lowest output of the season (the Pittsburgh Steelers did it twice)— in Kansas City's 17-10 victory, but it was the legendary quarterback and tight end who kept the Chiefs' engine running.

Just a season after Tom Brady retired, Mahomes and Kelce broke numerous QB-TE records held by the GOAT and his favorite swashbuckling receiver, Rob Gronkowski. Now on the brink of their third Super Bowl victory in five years, the Chiefs' duo is ready to stake their claim as the best to ever do it.

Related Chiefs take down top-seeded Ravens to advance to Super Bowl 58 The Kansas City Chiefs are set for their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years after knocking off the Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes and Kelce set more records in AFC Championship

In the midst of yet another Super Bowl run, the QB-TE duo remain unstoppable

Even in a year without Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, the Chiefs have made the Super Bowl. Even in a year when they had to go on the road in the playoffs for the first time in the Mahomes era, the Chiefs have made the Super Bowl. And even in a year when the team lacked any true receiving threat outside Kelce, the Chiefs have made the Super Bowl.

The utter dominance of the Mahomes-Kelce combination has been universally proven to be unstoppable, as the pair connected 11 times for 116 yards and a touchdown in their victory over the Ravens. The stat line is gaudy, but it was just another ho-hum performance by the best tight end the game has ever seen.

Kelce now holds the record for the most receptions in postseason history, with his seventh catch of the game giving him 152 in his career. Jerry Rice's 151 playoff reception record—which was previously thought to be untouchable—is now shattered, and Kelce is coming for Rice's postseason receiving record next (Rice is first with 2,245 yards, Kelce is 2nd with 1,810 yards).

Mahomes also got in on the record-setting action, as he won his 14th career playoff game on Sunday, the most ever for a quarterback through his first seven NFL seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The touchdown Mahomes threw to Kelce was similarly record-breaking, as it was the duo's 16th career postseason touchdown connection. That surpasses Brady and Gronkowski (who have 15) for the most ever, giving Mahomes and Kelce a leg up in the "greatest quarterback-tight end tandem ever" debate.

Mahomes-Kelce Broken Records From AFCCG Record Player Stat Most Playoff Rec. Travis Kelce 156 Most QB Playoff Wins/1st 7 Seasons Patrick Mahomes 14 Most QB-WR/TE Playoff TD Mahomes-Kelce 16

Up next for the Chiefs' dynamic duo is a Super Bowl LIV rematch with the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the Lions in a thriller on Sunday night. A win would give Kansas City their third championship in five years, cementing their status as the league's newest dynasty.

Just like their record-hunting streak, Mahomes and Kelce will aim to be the first pair to pull off that feat since Brady and Gronkowski accomplished it in New England from 2014-2018.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.