After landing on his hometown Toronto Raptors at the February trade deadline, it looks like Kelly Olynyk will remain on the team for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Olynyk and the Raptors came to terms on a two-year,$26.5 million contract extension that kicks in next season.

Olynyk clearly has value in the organization since they locked him in before he was scheduled to hit free agency this summer.

Following his trade to Toronto, Olynyk expressed his desire to finish his career as a Raptor, the squad he grew up rooting for. A Toronto native and a staple of Canada's international team, Olynyk has quickly become a fan favorite. His leadership and experience is an ideal fit for the rebuilding Raptors.

Olynyk is a Perfect Veteran for the Raptors

11-year Vet is an Elder Statesman

Everywhere Olynyk plays, he makes an impact. He's the rare player who excels as both a starter and reserve - whichever role you need him in, he can perform it to a tee. Olynyk's adaptable skill set allows him to fit right into any lineup, alongside anyone.

Drafted in 2013, his game has aged from an offensive-minded, hybrid big man to someone who can distribute for others, score from inside out, and rebound.

Kelly Olynyk • Last 5 Seasons Season MPG PPG RPG APG Field Goal% 2019-20 19.4 8.2 4.6 1.7 .462 2020-21 28.5 13.5 7.0 2.9 .484 2021-22 19.1 9.1 4.4 2.8 .448 2022-23 28.6 12.5 6.2 3.7 .499 2023-24 20.4 8.3 4.9 4.2 .548

While Olynyk is still primarily known for his outside shot, his playmaking ability deserves more attention — Olynyk's averaging a career-best 4.2 assists per game in 2023-24.

At the five spot, he's able to find teammates for open looks on cuts, kick-outs, and short passes in the paint. It's rare for a second-unit center to establish others the way Olynyk is can. On the Raptors, it's a welcome addition as the team re-tools its playmakers.

Value Contract for Toronto

Olynyk's One of the Most Overlooked Reserves in the NBA

At an average salary of $12.5 million per season, Olynyk's on a team-friendly deal with respect to his production. Though the number is on par with what he's made over the last few seasons in Detroit and Utah, he normally outperforms expectations.

It's due to his readiness and ability to impact the game without commanding too much attention offensively. As the years have gone by, he's learned how to make a mark in less than 25 minutes per night.

Kelly Olynyk - 2023-24 Splits Team Games Played MPG PPG RPG APG Field Goal% w/ Utah 50 20.4 8.1 5.1 4.4 .562 w/ Toronto 9 20.7 9.6 4.2 2.9 .460

First-year head coach Darko Rajakovic has already favored Olynyk as a closer at the end of tight contests. His veteran presence helps support players like Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett from a floor spacing and confidence standpoint.

He's a perfect glue guy for the Raptors — as he continues to acclimate to Toronto's style, his playing time will increase. Olynyk has extra motivation as a Raptor. Don't be surprised if some of the best years of his career come over the next couple of seasons.