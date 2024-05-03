Highlights Kelly Oubre Jr. praised Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, calling him the best coach he has played for.

Oubre had a successful season with the Sixers, proving essential to their success in the regular season and playoffs.

Philadelphia should prioritize retaining Oubre in free agency due to his passion and potential impact on the team.

The 2023-24 NBA season for the Philadelphia 76ers didn't end the way they would've liked, as they were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs following a 118-115 Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks. It was a rollercoaster of a season from the James Harden situation to Joel Embiid's absence due to injury. However, one of the gems for the Sixers was their free-agent acquisition, Kelly Oubre Jr., and he shared great praise for the coaching in Philadelphia.

Following the loss, Oubre spoke with the media and couldn't give enough praise to Sixers head coach, Nick Nurse.

“He’s the best coach I’ve played for. Straight up. He’s a rockstar.” - Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre was an afterthought during the 2023 NBA offseason. He was one of the last players to secure a contract, signing a one-year $2 million minimum salary deal just two weeks before training camp. Oubre was coming off the best individual season of his career with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 20.3 points in the 2022-23 season.

In that season, only 54 players averaged 20+ points in at least 45 games. Out of those players, Oubre ranked 48th in value over replacement players and 52nd in win shares. Although Oubre's counting stats were great, he didn't have an impact on winning, which resulted in him being in the free-agent market as long as he was. Philadelphia took a chance on the former Kansas Jayhawk and reaped the benefits of what they sowed.

Oubre is Essential to the Sixers' Success

Philadelphia Needs to Retain Oubre For the Future

It was apparent in the very first game of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks that Kelly Oubre was going to be an impact player for Philadelphia. In his Sixers debut, Oubre posted 27 points on 9-11 shooting, quickly earning the trust of the coaching staff. The 6-foot-7 forward was crucial in the Sixers' success during the regular season and the playoffs.

Kelly Oubre 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 15.4 REB 5.0 STL 1.1 FG% 44.1

Oubre started as a bench player for the Sixers, eventually earning a role as a starter not just in the regular season but also in the playoffs. Oubre bought into the defensive end and although he doesn't hold the reputation of a defender, he brought the effort in every game, especially in their first-round series against the Knicks. He was one of the best value contracts in the NBA but will be due for a payday this coming offseason.

The Sixers wing also addressed his status with the Sixers going to free agency with the media following the team's elimination from the postseason.

"I just want to be loved, for me. And it's been nothing but love here, of course. At the end of the day, I feel as if there's unfinished business." - Kelly Oubre Jr.

The market for Oubre is much greater than the $2 million contract he signed in 2023, but the Sixers must make it a priority to retain the forward. Players who exert the level of passion that Oubre does are hard to find in the NBA. The Sixers aren't restricted financially but will have $58 million in cap space to use to improve the roster around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Oubre has bounced around the league over the past few seasons, but Philadelphia could potentially be his home for years to come.