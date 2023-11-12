Highlights Kelly Oubre Jr.'s unfortunate injury comes at a bad time for the Philadelphia 76ers, who have been dominant to start the season with a 7-1 record.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Philadelphia 76ers star Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a car in Center City while walking to his residence in downtown Philadelphia on Saturday night. He has since left the hospital following treatment, but the 76ers have announced that he will miss significant playing time due to his injuries. On Sunday, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that Oubre Jr. was released from hospital with rib fractures, and will be re-evaluated in a week.

This news comes at a bad time for Philadelphia, who have created excellent chemistry with Oubre Jr. in the starting lineup alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris en route to a 7-1 record to begin the 2023-24 campaign.

How dominant Philly has been to start the year

Philadelphia gained control of the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings after getting a big home win over their division rival Boston Celtics last week. Embiid led the way with a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double performance, coming off a strong MVP season.

Oubre Jr. also made a strong impact in that game. He scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished an assist, and swiped a steal in the victory over the Celtics, while shooting 6-11 from the field and 1-3 from beyond the arc.

Philadelphia has made significant improvements on both sides of the ball compared to last year. In the 2022-23 campaign, they were 14th in points per game (115.2), third in fewest points allowed (110.9), fourth in offensive rating (117.7), and eighth in defensive rating (113.3) with the fourth-lowest pace in the league (96.9). This season, they are sixth (118.6), seventh (107.4), fourth (118.4), and fifth (107.2) in those categories, while speeding up the pace to now be 13th in the league (100.2).

With head coach Nick Nurse at the helm in his first year with the team after five seasons with the Toronto Raptors, including an NBA title in 2019, the 76ers have taken serious steps in making a case for their right to compete for a championship, where the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are currently being viewed as the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference.

Oubre Jr. has been a great fit in the 76ers' offense

With the off-the-court controversy Philadelphia had to endure with James Harden before ultimately shipping him off to the Los Angeles Clippers, Oubre assured that he'd make a major impact on the team on the hardwood when the nine-year guard signed a one-year contract following his time with the Charlotte Hornets.

In eight games, he has more than proven so. Being the third option behind Embiid and Maxey, Oubre is averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game, with career-highs in field-goal percentage (50%) and three-point percentage (37.8%).

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 16.3 Rebounds 5.1 Assists 0.6 Field goal % 50.0 3-point field goal % 37.8

Oubre Jr.'s ability to be a constant perimeter threat off the catch-and-shoot while not needing the ball in his hands a lot has benefited Philadelphia in allowing Embiid and Maxey to operate the offense; and with his 6-foot-7 frame, he has been a solid wing defender against his matchups to further enhance what was already a great Sixers' defense.

With the disappointments Philadelphia had in past seasons, suffering consecutive exits in the Eastern Conference semifinals at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Miami Heat in 2022, and Celtics last season, this start has given hope to the organization that they now have a stronger supporting cast to surround their franchise star in Embiid.

Whether Oubre Jr. continues to have the impact he's had on the team when he returns remains to be seen. However, he has more than shown that he is deserving of praise for the way he has given Philadelphia a proper balance to their offense to start the year.

With him out for the time being, the 76ers will have to hold it down for him starting with their Sunday duel against the Indiana Pacers. Their next five games against Indiana, Boston, Atlanta, and Brooklyn throughout the week will be solid tests for them to see if they can keep their seven-game winning streak alive.

