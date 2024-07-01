Highlights The 76ers re-signed Kelly Oubre Jr. to a two-year deal after his impressive performance last season.

Oubre Jr.'s contract is a steal for the 76ers and it includes a player option for the second year.

He is on track to be the 76ers' starting shooting guard for the upcoming season.

The Philadelphia 76ers have become the center stage for Free Agency drama in the NBA this summer because of the Paul George signing. But along with that big move, the 76ers have also quietly pulled off some impressive signings already, with Kelly Oubre Jr.’s return to Philly being the latest.

When the offers evaporated for Oubre Jr. last summer, the 76ers offered him a veteran minimum deal as a chance to prove himself. And he did that brilliantly, playing the best defense of his career while being a capable third or fourth option on offense. Impressed with this output, the 76ers were eager to bring him back, and he repaid their faith in him, as he inked a two-year, $16.3 million deal to stay in Philly.

Despite not having a chance to contribute to a real contender since his early days with the Washington Wizards, Oubre Jr. bought into coach Nick Nurse's vision and played his role effectively. With just Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on the books, the 76ers’ plan was to re-sign key free agents while also adding a marquee signing. So it's no surprise that Oubre Jr. was the first name they brought back.

It’s a smart move by the 76ers, who will be using their Room Exception to sign Oubre Jr. This allows them to fill out the roster with new free agents, and then still be able to go over the cap to complete Oubre Jr.’s signing.

Will Oubre Jr.’s New Contract Be a Steal?

This could be another prove-it contract for the former Kansas Jayhawk

During the 2022-23 season, Oubre Jr. averaged a career best 20.3 points per game for a Charlotte Hornets team that finished with 27 wins. Even if it came off a volume shooting campaign for him, it was a shock that he ended up with just a veteran minimum deal in the following off-season.

He outdid expectations on that prove-it contract, and it looks like his new deal is structured to give him a chance to earn more next season. The second year includes a player option, which means he could potentially opt out and re-sign for more if he has a successful season. And if things don't go as expected, he still has about $8 million in guaranteed money for next season.

Kelly Oubre 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 15.4 REB 5.0 STL 1.1 BLK 0.7 FG% 44.1 3PT% 31.1

Oubre Jr. could have possibly received a bigger deal elsewhere, but after the high praise he bestowed on Nurse and the 76ers only getting better this year, it makes sense why he wanted to stay in Philly.

Where Will Oubre Jr. Fit Into The 76ers’ Lineup?

He is expected to continue as a starter in Philly

The 76ers relied on De’Anthony Melton to be Maxey’s backcourt partner last season, but with his repetitive back issues, a return might not be on the cards. Buddy Hield could also be on his way out, since he would have better offers than what the 76ers can offer. The 16th overall pick from the 2024 Draft, Jared McCain, is only 6-foot-2, so it’s unlikely that he will share a lot of minutes with Maxey.

This opens up further opportunities for Oubre Jr. to play more shooting guard minutes, and it’s likely he starts there as well. He started 52 games out of the 60 he played last season, and had a slight improvement in efficiency in those games too.

His role on offense will take a hit with George’s arrival, but Oubre Jr. should continue to operate as the 76ers’ point of attack defender.