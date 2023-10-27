Highlights The Golden State Warriors have had a successful decade with few trade mistakes, but acquiring Kelly Oubre Jr. was one of them.

Oubre Jr. seemed more concerned with padding his stats rather than fitting into the Warriors' system during the 2020-21 season.

Despite his struggles with the Warriors, Oubre Jr. has proven himself elsewhere and is now having a strong start with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Winning four NBA championships in 10 seasons, it is hard to argue that the Golden State Warriors have made many personnel mistakes in that time. However, one name springs to mind, with NBA writer Mark Medina believing that trading two picks away to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. was one of their rare mistakes, with his priorities appearing to lie with padding the stat line rather than making an effort to fit into Steve Kerr’s coaching system.

Memorable NBA trades

It is unthinkable to put the Golden State Warriors and the word ‘mistake’ together in the same sentence, but even the greatest teams don’t make the right decisions all of the time. To other teams, though, mistakes happen more often than not. Take the New York Knicks for example, who always somehow find their name being in the conversation for making mistakes, whether that be on draft night or via trades. Their worst move to date came back in 2013 when they traded away Marcus Camby, Steve Novak, Quentin Richardson, a future first rounder and two second-rounders for Andrea Bargnani, who had come off a season for the Toronto Raptors in which he had averaged only 12.7 points 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. The Knicks have never quite recovered from that deal, even 10 years later.

Not the Warriors, though. They’ve earned a reputation for the trades they have made which in-turn, have led to being significant pieces in various championship runs. Two moves in particular come to mind. Back in 2013, the Warriors were involved in a three-team sign-and-trade deal for Andre Iguodala, dealing away Richard Jerfferson, Andris Biedrins and Brandon Rush as well as four draft picks as they aimed to clear cap space, per ESPN. Just two seasons later, Iguodala would pick up Finals MVP in their first title-winning run. A more recent trade in 2021 saw them ship out D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and two picks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wiggins’ addition to the team proved to be a huge success with the forward a pivotal piece of their 2022 championship campaign.

Medina – Kelly Oubre Jr. never seemed ‘a good fit’ on the Warriors

Medina doesn’t feel that the Warriors have made too many trade mistakes spanning over the past decade, with more of their blunders, so to speak, coming in the NBA Draft with James Wiseman coming to mind. However, one name in particular stands out in Kelly Oubre Jr. who the journalist argues didn’t seem like the right fit at the time of his arrival in the Bay Area.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“The Warriors have been really good this last decade, so there are not a lot of mistakes that they've made. I think that, clearly there are some mistakes they've made in the draft with James Wiseman but when it comes to a trade specifically, probably the one that comes to mind is Kelly Oubre Jr. They got him as a player after Kevin Durant left and Andre Iguodala wound up getting dealt to Memphis [Grizzlies] because of salary cap concerns. So they had a trade exception, and they used it on Kelly Oubre Jr., and he produced a lot of numbers but clearly during that 2020 21 season, it didn't seem like a good fit. It seemed like that he was more concerned about playing for his next contract, and maximizing his numbers, than trying to fit into the Warriors’ system. So as a result, he wound up not staying put after that. But thankfully for the Warriors, they haven't had too many mistakes this past decade. It's usually been a lot of championships and some of the mistakes that they have made has been more through the draft than regretful trades. But I guess that's a good thing, because the Warriors had gone through a lot of years prior to the previous decade where every move they made seemed to be a regret”.

Rare trade mistake

Not all the Warriors’ front-office moves can be pivotal for championship success, though, with one trade in particular not panning out the way that they may have intended. Kelly Oubre Jr’s arrival in Golden State looked dead upon arrival, with the Warriors giving up two picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in order to acquire him, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kelly Oubre Jr. - NBA Career Statistics (2017-Present) Minutes Played 25.8 Points 12.8 Assists 1.0 Rebounds 4.4 Steals 1.0 Blocks 0.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

As per Statmuse, in his lone season with the Dubs, the defensive-minded wing played in 55 games of which he started 50, averaging 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds on 43.9 percent field goal shooting and 31.6 percent from deep in 30.7 minutes per game. In his last 34 games for them, he averaged almost 18 points on 47 percent shooting per contest, but although these numbers looked great on the stat line, they were very much deceiving, with his fit as part of Steve Kerr’s rotation raising questions.

Former NBA star, Jalen Rose, attributed the Kansas Jayhawks alum’s shortcomings to the Warriors’ fast-paced offense which he believed didn’t “fit his style”. He elaborated, per NBC Sports Bay Area, by highlighting that the offense matched franchise star, Stephen Curry’s, best attributes of pass and relocate, and pass and get screened away, which relied on the perimeter players having to match “breakneck speed” due to the constant motion. Nevertheless, he believed that he would thrive elsewhere, and that he did.

After spending last season with the Charlotte Hornets, where he averaged 20.3 points, a career-high, and 5.2 rebounds, he inked a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, and now with James Harden’s current absence from the team, he has the opportunity to play a larger role while simultaneously making his case for being reward a long-term deal further down the line. In his Sixers debut on Thursday night in a narrow 118-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Oubre scored 27 points off the bench, which may offer a small glimpse of what to expect from him this upcoming season. Although Kelly Oubre Jr. was arguably one of the biggest, and only, trade mistakes for the Warriors in the last decade, he is by no means a scrub, instead proving that fitting in the right coaching system really matters in the NBA.