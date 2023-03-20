Kelly Smith has given her verdict on Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Smith was part of the legendary Arsenal squad which won the Women’s Champions League in 2007, although she missed the two-legged final against Swedish side Umeå through suspension.

Legends such as Alex Scott, Rachel Yankey, Karen Carney, Anita Asante and Lianne Sanderson were also part of the iconic team.

They remain the only English club to win the Women’s Champions League, but Smith believes the Gunners could do it again this season.

Arsenal finished top of a tough group featuring Lyon, Juventus and Zurich, and will play Bayern Munich over two legs this month for a place in the semi-finals.

Kelly Smith gives verdict on Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

When asked by GiveMeSport Women whether Arsenal could get past Bayern and go on to win the tournament, Smith was confident. “I don’t see why not,” she said.

“They’ve hit form over the last few weeks and have been getting some good wins. It’s a tough game against Bayern over two legs, but they’ve been gelling. Stina Blackstenius has been hitting the back of the net in recent games.”

Blackstenius has indeed regained her goal scoring form, securing a crucial equaliser against Chelsea in the Conti Cup final earlier this month, before getting on the scoresheet during a 2-0 victory over Liverpool.

The striker could be crucial as Arsenal look to gain an advantage in their first-leg at the Allianz Arena tomorrow. The second-leg will then be played at the Emirates on Wednesday, March 29th.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

The Gunners have exited the Women’s Champions League at the quarter-final stage in their last three European campaigns, with their most recent appearance in the semi-finals coming 10 years ago.

In contrast, Bayern Munich reached the final four of the tournament in 2021, although the German side have never gone all the way.

It may be beneficial for Arsenal that Bayern have a potential Frauen-Bundesliga title-deciding encounter against Wolfsburg in between the two legs of the quarter-final clash.

But Leah Williamson and her fellow defenders will still likely have to deal with the attacking talents of Lea Schüller, Klara Bühl, Lina Magull and England's Georgia Stanway, who have all impressed for Bayern this season.

Meanwhile, midfielders Lia Wälti, Kim Little and Frida Maanum could be instrumental for Arsenal, as could Blackstenius and fellow attacker Caitlin Foord.