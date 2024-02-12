Highlights Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum, the men's marathon record holder, tragically passed away in a car crash, aged just 24, along with his coach.

Kiptum had a remarkable 2023, breaking records at the London and Chicago Marathons.

World Athletics president Seb Coe has since paid tribute to Kiptum, highlighting his historic world record and legacy in the sport.

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum, the men’s marathon world record holder, has sadly died in a car crash, aged just 24, in his native country. Kiptum’s coach Rwandan Gervais Hakizimana was also killed in the accident that occurred on a road in western Kenya, a place renowned as a training area for long-distance runners.

Kenya’s former prime minister Raila Odinga was one of the first to pay tribute, saying on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Devastating news as we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual, Kelvin Kiptum, World Record holder and Kenyan athletics icon. Together with his coach, they tragically passed on in an accident tonight. My deepest condolences to his loved ones, friends, and the entire athletics fraternity. Our nation grieves the profound loss of a true hero.”

Kenya’s minister for sports Ababu Namwamba followed by saying: “Devastatingly sickening! Kenya has lost a special gem. Lost for words.”

Kelvin Kiptum had a stellar 2023

He beat the course record at the London Marathon

Last year was a record-breaking year for Kiptum, with the runner beating the course record at the London Marathon, crossing the line in two hours one minute and 25 seconds, the second-fastest marathon in history at the time.

Six months later in Chicago, he smashed the men’s world record by running it in two hours and 35 seconds, beating fellow Kenyan’s Eliud Kipchoge’s record by 34 seconds.

His record was ratified by World Athletics just last week and Kiptum recently announced that he was going to try break it again by running a sub-two-hour official marathon in Rotterdam in April.

Seb Coe pays tribute to Kelvin Kiptum

The president of World Athletics and former British Olympian Sebastian Coe posted on X last night: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana. On behalf of all World Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates, and the Kenyan nation.

"It was only earlier this week in Chicago, the place where Kelvin set his extraordinary marathon World Record, that I was able to officially ratify his historic time. An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy. We will miss him dearly.”

The 24-year-old reportedly lost control of his vehicle at 11pm local time and a third person is said to have been rushed to hospital.

Local county commander Peter Mulinge told the Nation newspaper: “This was a self-involved accident where one Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder, was driving his vehicle with two passengers. Kiptum and Hakizimana died on the spot and the third person was rushed to Racecourse hospital in Eldoret.”

Eliud Kipchoge pays tribute

Kiptum was one of the favourites to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer, with compatriot and defending champion Kipchoge completing Kenya’s provisional pairing.

Kipchoge himself has recently taken to X to pay his respects to his countryman and fellow competitor, saying: "I'm deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Kelvin Kiptum. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and the entire athletic community. May his memory be a source of comfort and strength during this difficult time."