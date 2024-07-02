Kemba Walker Retires After 12-Year NBA Career

Highlights Kemba Walker retires after 12 NBA seasons, known for his dynamic play and ankle-breaking moves.

Walker's prime saw him as one of the best point guards, with standout seasons in Charlotte and Boston.

A key part of his legacy is his iconic NCAA championship run with UConn in 2011.

On Tuesday afternoon, following 12 seasons in the NBA, Kemba Walker decided to hang it up and retire from basketball.

Walker was one of the most electric guards to play in the modern era, known for his quick and shifty handle. Kyrie Irving is known to arguably have the greatest ball-handling abilities in NBA history, but Walker's ability to break ankles was right there with Irving.

The news comes one year after Walker's last game played in the NBA. His most recent stint was with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022-23 season, in which he only played nine games, including a 32-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers in just his third game with Dallas. However, in his prime, Walker was one of the best point guards in the entire association.

Walker Was One of The Most Dynamic Guards in Recent Memory

Walker was the definition of box-office

Walker is most known for his tenure with the Charlotte Hornets as he was the franchise player, leading the organization to two postseason appearances in 2014 and 2016. He then signed with the Boston Celtics in 2019 and helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in the bubble. Although his career didn't end the way he would've liked, Walker had a stellar tenure in the NBA.

Kemba Walkers NBA Career Stats Category Stats PTS 19.3 REB 3.8 AST 5.3 FG% 41.8 3P% 36.0

Between 2017 and 2020, Walker was a perennial All-Star and one of the best guards in the NBA. His best season came in the 2018-19 season, which was the final year of his tenure with the Hornets. He averaged career-highs across the board and was a one-man show, putting up 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. His efforts that season led to him being selected as a member of the All-NBA Third Team.

In the 2021-22 season, Walker had the opportunity to play for his hometown New York Knicks, but it only lasted one season as Walker was never able to get his footing. Throughout his career, Walker wasn't able to capture the ultimate prize and that was an NBA championship. However, he is responsible for one of the more remarkable championship runs in NCAA history.

Walker helped lead the 2011 UConn Huskies to the NCAA National Championship. UConn wasn't projected to make the national tournament. It took winning the Big East tournament to secure an automatic bid into March Madness. Walker had one of the most iconic plays in college history, with a step-back game-winner in the Big East semifinal.

The Huskies would go on to win every game of March Madness and were the last team standing to hoist up the championship trophy. Cementing that roster as one of the best Cinderella runs in NCAA history.

Although Walker's career has come to an end, he has provided countless moments throughout his years in the NBA. He'll be remembered as one of the most entertaining and electric point guards to step on a basketball court.