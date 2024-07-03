Kemba Walker Returns to the Hornets as a Member of the Coaching Staf

Highlights Kemba Walker joins the Charlotte Hornets coaching staff as a player enhancement coach.

Walker's mentorship could benefit young guards LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann.

New coach Charles Lee brings championship experience and values player development.

Fresh off the news of Kemba Walker announcing his retirement from basketball after a great 12-year NBA career, Walker is returning to the franchise that started it all.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the four-time All-Star, Walker, will return to the Hornets as a member of newly hired coach Charles Lee's coaching staff as a player enhancement coach. For those unfamiliar with what that role entails, Walker will be tasked with the responsibilities of monitoring and developing players' skill sets through a daily breakdown of film and on-court training.

Walker returns to the Hornets with an impressive body of work under his belt. Although he was never able to capture an NBA championship, he received countless personal accolades, such as an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2019, at the height of stellar guard play, beating out Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday and Ben Simmons for the nod.

The former UConn legend decided to call it wraps on his NBA career after 12 seasons, during which he suited up for the Hornets, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks. Although he didn't play in the NBA during the 2023-24 season, he took his talents overseas to play in Monaco, where he only averaged 4.4 points per game in 11.1 minutes of action.

Walker is now allowed to share his knowledge and wisdom of the game with the brewing pot of young talent that is accumulating in Charlotte.

LaMelo Ball Will Benefit From Walker's Mentorship

The partnership of Hornets guards from past and present can change the future of the franchise

Charlotte is home to one of the best young guards, All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball. The former third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has proven that he is among the NBA's cream of the crop at the guard position, but hasn't been able to remain healthy.

LaMelo Ball 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats G 22 PTS 23.9 REB 5.1 AST 8.0 FG% 43.3

Walker's style of play is similar to Ball's as they both are very ball-dominant, shifty guards who like to create offense for themselves and others. Walker can provide tutelage to the 22-year-old with the knowledge he has of previously being the main option in a rebuilding team.

He can also guide Ball regarding what's required to win. Walker's stint with the Boston Celtics saw the 6-foot guard take a reduced role in a star-studded cast including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Not only will he be able to help Ball, but Tre Mann is another guard with a high upside that could benefit from Walker as a mentor and a coach.

Charles Lee comes to the Hornets with championship experience as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks during their 2021 NBA championship run and the Celtics in their 2024 title run. His understanding of the importance of development is great, and he saw that Walker has the ability to make a big impact on the prospects in Charlotte.

The Hornets are far from competing for a playoff spot, but are building the foundation to eventually rise as a contender in the NBA.