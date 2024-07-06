Highlights The New England Patriots dynasty is long over by now, and they've struggled over the past couple of seasons.

New England drafted Drake Maye this year, giving them something to look forward to during the 2024 season.

Although Maye is likely the starter next season, his teammate Kendrick Bourne had jokes for him.

This offseason, the New England Patriots got a bit more exciting. The team has struggled over the past couple of seasons, but after drafting Drake Maye with the third overall pick this year, the franchise at least has something to look forward to in 2024.

That is, if Maye keeps his job. One of his teammates seems to be on the hunt for it:

Bourne is likely excited about his new teammate, and judging by his hilarious comments here, it seems as if Maye and Bourne are already getting along. That connection will be important for the Patriots in 2024, so they'll hope that relationship continues to grow.

New England Hopes Maye Could be Their Answer at Quarterback

Maye seems to be getting along with his new teammates, which could be a sign that he's progressing well with the Patriots

This is the second annual youth football camp hosted by Bourne. Giving back to his community is something Bourne has made quite an effort to do since entering the NFL.

He now has his annual youth football camp, and he also created the 'Bourne Blessed Foundation', which aims to raise money for charitable events like concerts, sports programs, and STEM and literary programs as well.

He's spent the past three seasons with New England, and although he's never really torn the stat-sheet apart, he's been a solid player for the Patriots. That's been hard to do, considering their lack of production at the quarterback spot over the past couple of seasons.

Bourne, as well as the rest of New England, will be hoping that Maye can be their answer to that problem.

With Jacoby Brissett also on the roster, it's not likely that Maye will start the year. However, Brissett has been in the league for quite a while now, and at this point in his career will be a solid mentor for Maye.

Drake Maye in 2023 at UNC Category Stats Games 12 Completion % 63.3% Passing Yards 3,608 Yards per Attempt 8.5 Passing TD's 24 Interceptions 9 Passer Rating 149.0 Rushing Yards 449 Rushing TD's 9

Still, Maye projects to be a very solid quarterback. He's one of the more fearless players in his draft class, and he has enough skill to make an impact with both his arms and his legs. He's got a strong arm, and is able to think outside the box and make plays on the fly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Maye's 2022 season was arguably the best one of his three-year collegiate career. During that season, Maye finished fifth in the nation in completions (342), fourth in passing yards (4,321), fifth in passing touchdowns (38), and first in total yards (5,019).

Although he might not start, it might be smart to let Maye take some extra time to adjust to the NFL.

There's a lot of change when it comes to things off the field, like your routines, travel during a long season, and more.

On the field, the Patriots have some solid pieces, but they don't really have any huge talents on the offense for Maye to get the ball to, so letting him sit behind Brissett for a bit could be a good idea.

Source: Carlos Talks Pats on X

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.