Who's the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan or LeBron James ?

That debate will rage on until every generation is blue in the face, even though there is no definitive answer.

It's a matter of opinion, not fact.

Does Jordan, with his six NBA titles and pure domination of the league during his career, take the mantle? Or does James, with his four championships, the record for most points scored in a career in NBA history (regular season and playoffs), and career longevity take the cake?

It will always be up for debate. And where there's debate, there's Kendrick Perkins.

After Team USA's Gold Medal win at the 2024 Olympics, Perk believes the argument can now officially be put to bed.

Kendrick Perkins Says LeBron James is Definitively the GOAT

The King has the throne over Jordan

After James won his third gold medal with Team USA, Perkins says LeBron is the best player in basketball history—even better than MJ.

The former Boston Celtics center made the claim on ESPN's First Take (h/t TheDunkCentral).

"He's the greatest of all time. ... He got one up on MJ right now. LeBron James, he was consistently, from the start of this tournament, the best player on Team USA. Yes, at 39 years of age, but he did it in all fashions. ... Everything LeBron James did at this age was a beautiful thing to watch at the Olympics, and he's one up on Jordan right now. ... Now he has three gold medals, MJ has two."

Everyone will make their choice: Jordan or LeBron. There's no right or wrong answer and an argument can be made for both.

But James' three gold medals compared to Jordan's two make LeBron officially The King, according to Perk.