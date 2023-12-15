Highlights Kendrick Perkins suggests the Warriors should "free Steph Curry" due to surrounding problems, such as poor performances and suspensions.

The Golden State Warriors are 23 games into the 2023-24 NBA season and things are not looking good. Despite having a stacked team on paper, they have a losing record of 10-13. Many wonder if the Warriors' dynasty is truly on its last legs this time.

The season has not gone to plan so far, and there are several reasons for this. Players like Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have struggled on the court, while Draymond Green has missed a significant portion of the early season through multiple suspensions.

If there is one silver lining for the Warriors, it's Stephen Curry. With all that is going on around him, Curry continues to play at an MVP level, averaging 28.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.

But former NBA star-turned-pundit Kendrick Perkins thinks the distractions around Golden State are holding Curry back from greatness in his 35-year-old season.

Are the Warriors holding Curry back?

"We cannot waste Steph Curry's valuable time while he's still here."

On Wednesday, Perkins took to X (formerly Twitter) with a poignant statement, calling on the Warriors to "Free Steph Curry". Perkins seemed to suggest that the current situation around Curry is not one that will allow the greatest three-point shooter of all time to thrive.

Later in the day, in an appearance on ESPN's NBA Today, Perkins was questioned about the tweet by host, Malika Andrews. The former Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder star clarified that he is incredibly concerned about the Warriors superstar.

"Free him from all the BS that's around him. You think about the situation with Klay Thompson and the front office and the contract tension that they have. You look at Andrew Wiggins, who looks like he's playing this year, like he don't give a damn about playing the game of basketball. You're watching a guy in Draymond Green that is not reliable, that is acting out of character, that is doing the most, that is costing you games, embarrassing the franchise, embarrassing the league. Steph don't deserve this. We cannot waste Steph Curry's valuable time while he's still here."

What does the future look like for Curry and the Warriors?

Dysfunctional veteran core

Curry is making a strong case for his third Most Valuable Player award, and the proof is in the pudding. He has been putting up some incredible numbers night after night, and in many ways has single-handedly willed the Warriors to their current record.

Stephen Curry - 2023–24 Statistics Points 28.6 Rebounds 5.0 Assists 4.4 Field-Goal% 46.0 3-Point Field Goal% 41.3

The term "single-handedly" isn't used lightly. As Perkins stated, a lot of the Warriors' problems have to do with the surrounding cast.

Klay Thompson has been a shadow of the star two-way wing he once was, seeing a significant drop in his scoring and shooting numbers this season. The 33-year-old is averaging 16.0 points per game, while firing at a 40.7 percent clip from the field, and a career-low 36.4 percent from three-point range.

Andrew Wiggins, following an impressive playoff run during the Warriors' 2022 NBA Championship conquest, has failed to assert himself in the same way over the last two seasons.

The Canadian is averaging a modest 12.0 points per game, while hitting only 26.4 percent of his three-point attempts. He's also posting a -8.8 net rating, the lowest figure on the Warriors this season.

Andrew Wiggins - Usage Statistics 2021-22 (Championship Season) 2023-24 Touches 46.9 39.6 Drives 6.9 3.9 Isolations 1.5 0.8 Pick-and-roll ball-handler 2.8 1.7 Spot-up 4.6 3.7

Draymond Green has made headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2023-24, having this week been suspended for the second time this year, this time sitting out indefinitely after swinging his arm and connecting with Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić's face on Tuesday.

The point-forward has been effective in his minutes on the court, but his inability to remain disciplined on the court could spell the downfall for this edition of the Dubs.

Chris Paul, Golden State's big offseason acquisition, has been inconsistent in his new threads. Trusted with leading a bench unit for the first time in his 19th NBA season, Paul leads the Warriors in assists (7.2) and steals (1.4) per game, but his defensive deficiencies keep him out of Steve Kerr's closing units more often than not.

The Warriors currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference, three games back of a spot in the Play-In Tournament, and five games back of a guaranteed playoff spot.

They rank in the middle of the pack in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating, and if the issues surrounding the team persist, Golden State may waste an MVP-caliber season from Curry.