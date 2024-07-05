Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers' new head coach Kenny Atkinson aims to increase Evan Mobley's role as a shot creator and playmaker.

Mobley has shown promising stretches as a passer and playmaker, averaging 15.7 points and 3.2 assists per game.

Atkinson plans to prioritize a diverse offense with increased involvement for Mobley, focusing on pace and playmaking.

Through three seasons, it’s safe to say Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has been a difference-maker. He’s one of the top defensive players in the NBA, where he regularly wreaks havoc on that end with his versatility, length, rim protection and instincts, and he’s been one of the biggest reasons for Cleveland advancing beyond a rebuild.

On the other end of the floor, though, he has left some to be desired.

Mobley has outstanding feel on the inside, good interior touch with both hands and his off-ball play leads to easy baskets. There have been plenty of promising stretches for him as a shot creator as well, and as he’s gotten more experience, he’s had more of an effect on games as a passer.

That said, from here, it’s evident the Cavaliers do need to have Mobley as more of a focal point on offense. Fortunately, it seems new Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson got that memo, and it appears that Mobley being more involved as a shot creator and playmaker should be in the cards.

Cavaliers Aim to get Evan Mobley More Looks

Mobley has to be heavily involved, and Atkinson emphasized that

Mobley has had his share of big games through three seasons on the offensive end for Cleveland, and with Atkinson at the helm, hopefully Mobley can take his offense to the next level.

Through three seasons, he’s had respectable splits of 15.6 points and 2.8 assists per outing, and last season, he averaged 15.7 points and 3.2 assists. After he returned from missing an extended absence because of a mid-season knee injury, he had a similar 15.5 points and 3.4 assists per contest, and he had a very promising series despite Cleveland’s second-round loss to the Boston Celtics .

He was not going up against Kristaps Porzingis in that series, but Mobley was still one of the bright spots for the Cavaliers in that series. He averaged 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists then, and shot 62.7 percent. Even while Cleveland lost the series in five games, Mobley was impressive, and he was one of the reasons for a then-banged up Cavs making most of those games competitive.

Mobley's 2023-24 Offensive Averages Category Stat PTS 15.7 FG% 58.0% AST 3.2 AST% 15.9% TO% 12.5%

Mobley is clearly a talented big man, he’s always a vertical threat, and his paint touch is impressive, as is his touch with both hands on the interior. He’s also gotten stronger, which has enabled him to absorb and initiate contact over the course of the past two seasons, and he should keep improving in that aspect.

Further, the playmaking feel of Mobley is something that’s popped during numerous stretches of games, and last season, he posted a career-best 3.2 assists per game, with an assist rate of 15.9 percent. He can make a variety of passes, has the vision to consistently generate quality looks for others, and it’s nice to know Atkinson and Co. will seemingly make a concerted effort to feature Mobley more in that way.

Mobley hasn’t necessarily had the opportunities at a high volume to this point, but it’s encouraging that Atkinson will aim to utilize him more as a passing hub, so it would seem, this coming season for Cleveland.

Mobley has proven to have good timing with his handoffs, can make plays out of the high post, hitting cutters, and when he’s had chances to initiate with space out of the mid-post, he’s been able to hit quality looks on the weak side. He’s shown a nice feel for hitting big-to-big passes in sequences with Jarrett Allen making plays from the middle of the floor, too, and Mobley has flashed the ability to make things happen for others on offense after defensive rebounds in the secondary transition game.

Now, something to monitor for Mobley’s outlook from here is whether the Cavs look to play him more full-time at the five spot, where he seems to be more maximized offensively. Frankly, it would probably be a good call for the Cavaliers in years to come if they were to trade Jarrett Allen this offseason, for their playoff hopes, and to look to add more shooting/provide more spacing around Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

Whether or not Allen could be potentially moved as part of a package to bring in more offensive punch, though, it’s nice to at least know one of the points of emphasis for Atkinson is him trying to get the most out of Mobley on offense.

Atkinson is reportedly aiming to prioritize the Cavs playing with pace, and being a diverse offense. And clearly, getting Mobley consistently involved a bunch and having him feel the ball and being engaged throughout games is well in the cards.

It’ll be fascinating to see whether what Atkinson is cooking up for Mobley comes to fruition this coming season and hopefully beyond.