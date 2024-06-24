Highlights Kenny Atkinson transformed the hopeless Nets into a playoff team.

Atkinson's pick-and-roll heavy offense revitalized players in Brooklyn.

Hiring Atkinson shows the Cavaliers' commitment to player development and team success.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to hire Kenny Atkinson as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Atkinson will replace J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fired in May after four seasons at the helm in Cleveland.

Atkinson most recently served as the top assistant to Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors . He's also been an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers , New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks . Now, he takes over a team that won 50 games each of the last two seasons led by All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell .

But it's the 57-year-old's four-year stint as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets that illustrates how he can take the Cavaliers from Eastern Conference contender to NBA title threat.

Atkinson's Overachieving Run in Brooklyn

From hopeless franchise to playoff team

Credit: © Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

After seven years as an NBA deputy, Atkinson finally got his chance to lead a team when he was hired by the Nets prior to the 2016-17 season. Brooklyn was an organization in flux (to put it nicely). Just three years earlier, general manager Billy King made the ill-fated deal that sent three first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and five players to the Boston Celtics for a package that included Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, both at the tail end of their careers.

The deal went sideways quickly for the Nets. Pierce was gone after one season, Garnett two years later, and by the time Atkinson took over, a starting lineup of Deron Williams, Joe Johnson, Pierce, Garnett and Brook Lopez had fallen apart, with only Lopez still in Brooklyn. The first-year coach was saddled with a young roster, and the franchise's next two first-round picks belonged to Boston (one of which became Jayson Tatum).

But Atkinson's offensive acumen and penchant for player development led a group relatively devoid of talent and experience from 20 wins in his first season to 40 wins and a spot in the postseason in his third.

Atkinson Will Elevate Cavaliers' Offense

Expect a better Evan Mobley

Atkinson ran a pick-and-roll heavy offense in Brooklyn that unlocked a then-22-year-old D'Angelo Russell. Just two seasons after joining the Nets, the former No. 2 pick was named an All-Star and led the team in scoring (21.1 points per game), assists (7.0 per game) and steals (1.2 per game) while finishing first in minutes.

Russell's main pick-and-roll partner was Jarrett Allen , who played 80 games that year and averaged 10.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Allen blossomed into an All-Star in Cleveland and is now reuniting with Atkinson. Caris LeVert , then a second-year wing, broke out to the tune of 13.7 points per game in 2018-19; he'll also get a chance to resume his career under Atkinson.

Having Mitchell or Darius Garland to throw into that pick-and-roll action with Allen rather than Russell will be a step up for Atkinson. Similarly, Mitchell should look at how Russell thrived in that system and see more All-Star games in his future and, more critically for Cleveland, a desire to sign a long-term extension.

Pick & Roll Stats (Regular Season) Category 2023-24 Cleveland Cavaliers 2018-19 Brooklyn Nets (Under Atkinson) Frequency (by play type) 17.8% 20.6% Points Per Possession 0.88 0.89 Score Frequency 39.9% 40.9% Percentile in NBA 34.5 69.0

But perhaps no one will benefit more from the Atkinson hiring than Evan Mobley . The No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft finished second in Rookie of the Year voting and followed that up with a first-team All-Defense selection in his second season. Mobley's development stagnated last year, however, especially on the offensive end. Atkinson should be able to rectify that.

Under Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta, Atkinson helped encourage Al Horford to move away from the paint and out toward the three-point line to give the offense more spacing. During his final two years in charge of the Nets, he began the same process with Brook Lopez. Now, Horford and Lopez are two of the most efficient shooting big men in the NBA.

Despite leading the team to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James was in Cleveland, the Cavaliers weren't sold on the team's long-term ceiling under Bickerstaff. Instead, they pivoted to a coach with a proven track record of player development and producing overachieving rosters.

Atkinson has more talent to work with than he ever did as head coach of the Nets. If he can meld that experience with what he learned winning a championship under Kerr in Golden State, the Cavs have a chance to take the leap they're looking for.

All statistics courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball-Reference.