In January 2017, Andrea Radrizzani bought a 50 percent stake in Leeds United, with a view to purchasing the other 50 percent the following summer. His move all came about, thanks to an impromptu meeting with Scotland and Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish.

As intended, after buying the club for £45 million from compatriot Massimo Cellino, Radrizzani later went on to take over 100 percent of Leeds United. Leeds fans were delighted with this news, as Cellino's tenure had been nothing short of chaotic, with the club being run like a soap opera, and regular protests for him to depart.

Radrizzani would later turn a huge profit on his gamble. Here's how it all played out and why he has Dalglish to thank for his windfall.

Dalglish's Influence

How Kenny Dalglish inspired Radrizzani

Before meeting Dalglish, Italian businessman Radrizzani wasn't thinking about buying a football club, but after hearing the Scot talk about the club, his interest was piqued.

The pair met over lunch at the Champions League quarter-final match between Man City and PSG. Radrizzani said:

"It was a casual chat at lunch with friends, it was my first time meeting him [Dalglish]. We were talking about many things and for two minutes we talked about Leeds, the sleeping giant, the opportunity for someone coming here. He mentioned about the great opportunity if someone had a concrete project with a vision to bring back the passion. He also mentioned about how the city is passionate about the club and this is what I’m finding out. “A few weeks later at the end of May, I remember I was talking about different clubs and someone mentioned Leeds and then I got in touch with Massimo [Cellino], who at that time I didn’t know. I got his contact from my business partner and I called him, I pretended to be an agent investing for another buyer. Initially, I wasn’t even thinking about making an investment in football at that time.”

He then went on to purchase a 50 percent stake in the club, and at the time, January 2017, there was a real buzz around the club, as Gary Monk's side were sitting third in the Championship, and in great form, with financial stability back once again.

Learning from Cellino's mistakes, Radrizzani opted to keep a low profile, and aimed to help the club return to where they belong. He then went on to complete the 100 percent takeover of the club in May 2017, taking over from Cellino as Chairman, and stating that he was making "a long-term commitment" to the club.

Radrizzani Later Sold Leeds

He made an astonishing profit

Under the reign of Radrizzani, Leeds United were able to return to where the belonged. With Marcelo Bielsa at the helm, in 2020, Leeds were promoted back to the Premier League, for the first time since 2004. Excitement was back at the club, and everybody was on the same page once again.

Leeds' first campaign back in the top flight was a roaring success, as their high-tempo, exciting football made everybody want to watch them, as they finished ninth, to the surprise of many. Their second season was much less impressive however, as Marcelo Bielsa was sacked, and Leeds finished in 17th, narrowly surviving relegation on the final day of the season. Then, in 2022/23 Leeds were relegated, as they finished in 19th, five points from safety.

Radrizzani's relationship with the Elland Road faithful had soured dramatically, with the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa being very unpopular, with many believing he had earned the right to have more time to fix the problems. Radrizzani also didn't attend the final game of the 2022/23 season, when Leeds were relegated against Tottenham, which prompted the Leeds Supporters Club to release a statement.

The statement read; "His behaviour is appalling and he risks never being welcome at our club again. The sooner he goes the better and we look forward to the 49ers Enterprises offer being accepted. The only way he can begin to salvage his reputation is through an immediate sale of the club and the stadium."

Soon after, in June 2023, it was announced that the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers had purchased Leeds United, for £170 million, earning the Italian a profit of £125 million. His stake in the club was just 56 percent when he sold it, after it became apparent that he did not have the financial strength to support Leeds in a bid to return to the Premier League, so the sale of the club was best for all parties.