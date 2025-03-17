Kenny Dalglish's legacy at Anfield is nothing short of immortal. The legendary Scot isn’t just revered - he's enshrined in Liverpool folklore as both one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous Liver Bird upon his chest and one of the most influential managers to take up a seat in the dugout, gazing across at the very stand that now bears his name.

To this day, Dalglish can still be seen at Anfield on matchdays, serving as a living embodiment of Liverpool’s storied past. During his glittering spell on Merseyside as a player, he graced the pitch 511 times, netting 170 goals and delivering 186 assists. His time coincided with the period where Bill Shankly's vision of turning the club into a "bastion of invincibility" was realised under the tutelage of Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan. As such, his trophy cabinet consisted of six first division titles and three European Cups.

Unfortunately, this golden era evaded him when he became a manager, as the club's hierarchy struggled to give him the funds that his competitors were given. Nonetheless, he was still able to guide the Reds to three First Division titles and two FA Cups across his two stints in the late-80s and again in the 2011/12 season.

During his coaching career, he managed the likes of Ian Rush, Steven Gerrard, and Luis Suarez. But when asked to name the best player he ever coached, he chose a forgotten midfielder whose time at Anfield only ever culminated in a sole League Cup.

Kenny Dalglish Named Lucas Leiva as Best Player He Coached

He only ever had the privilege of working with the Brazilian for 18 months

Dalglish also spent time as manager of Blackburn Rovers, where he won the Premier League with the help of Alan Shearer's goalscoring talents. In his second coming at Liverpool, he worked alongside fellow Kop great Gerrard whilst also signing Suarez from Ajax.

But it was Lucas Leiva who left his mark on Dalglish the most, as he remained open-minded when quizzed on whom the best player he ever managed was. He claimed that qualities beyond those you see on the pitch often make a great player - a category that Lucas fell into.

“It depends how you define best, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the best player, people make huge contributions in many ways that the punter doesn’t get to see," the Scot said in 2022 (see 7:05 of the video below):

“You see what they can do on the pitch, Steven [Gerrard], Luis [Suarez], Alan Shearer. You mention the names and that’s the names that come to your mind, because they were brilliant and their ability to play football was fantastic and their honesty and integrity in the games they played in were great as well and the contribution they gave to the team, but you look at Lucas Leiva."

He continued: “By the way, Lucas was brilliant, and you look what goes on in the dressing room, and you need a really good dressing room to be led by really strong people in there, and they’re not always the best players."

Lucas Leiva's Liverpool Career

He gave it his all during his 10 years with the club

Though Leiva was never heralded like some of his teammates, the Brazilian was a tireless workhorse in Liverpool’s midfield engine room, quietly excelling under the likes of Rafael Benitez and Kenny Dalglish. Picture Wataru Endo without the gum shield, and you have Leiva. Unlike his countrymen, he never had the pizzazz of a typical South American, but what he lacked in flashiness, he more than made up with in substance.

During his decade-long stay at Anfield, the 38-year-old made 346 appearances, finding the net six times. His sole piece of silverware on Merseyside came in 2012 under Dalglish, when Liverpool lifted the League Cup. Though he left just before Jurgen Klopp guided the club to European and Premier League glory, Leiva has no regrets about his decision to move on.

Lucas Leiva's Career Years Club Games Goals Assists 2005-2007 Gremio 40 4 0 2007-2017 Liverpool 346 6 20 2017-2022 Lazio 198 4 12 2022-2023 Gremio 18 3 0

“My son, my family, we are Liverpool fans now," he said in 2020, as per The Mirror, which just goes to show the love he had for the club. In many ways, Lucas walked at Liverpool so that Fabinho could run. He won’t be forgotten anytime soon for his endeavours, even if the Reds have moved on from their wilderness years and stepped into their first golden era since the 80s under Klopp and Arne Slot.

Ultimately, the players who gave their all in the noughties and early 2010s will go down as cult heroes. Daniel Agger, Sami Hyppia, and DIrk Kuyt also fit this billing but were never given the level of praise that Leiva did from a man whose power will always be felt around Anfield's famous grounds.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 15/03/2025)